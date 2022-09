AMD R9 7950X Overclocked to 6.45GHz Using LN2

GamersNexus was invited to an AMD sponsored event to witness some extreme overclocking of the upcoming AMD R9 7950X. The guys seemed to favor 1.52 volts as they pushed the silicon from 5GHz all core to 6.45GHz. Half of the video is LN2 overclocking and the second half is tips and tricks for enthusiasts to get more out the CPU. 00:00 - Watching AMD RIP Intel 01:18 - The R9 7950X Setup 02:37 - First Overclocking Run of the 7950X 03:55 - 5.5GHz Warmup Run Beats 7GHz Intel XOC Already 05:08 - World Record Attempts 07:21 - Q&A - CPU Sensor Behavior 09:28 - Ryzen Master 10:12 - Infinity Fabric Clocks, Voltage, & Memclock 12:55 - Understanding the Process 14:37 - 7600X vs. 7950X Behavior 15:56 - ConclusionEnjoy!