AMD R9 7950X Overclocked to 6.45GHz Using LN2

GamersNexus was invited to an AMD sponsored event to witness some extreme overclocking of the upcoming AMD R9 7950X. The guys seemed to favor 1.52 volts as they pushed the silicon from 5GHz all core to 6.45GHz. Half of the video is LN2 overclocking and the second half is tips and tricks for enthusiasts to get more out the CPU.
00:00 - Watching AMD RIP Intel
01:18 - The R9 7950X Setup
02:37 - First Overclocking Run of the 7950X
03:55 - 5.5GHz Warmup Run Beats 7GHz Intel XOC Already
05:08 - World Record Attempts
07:21 - Q&A - CPU Sensor Behavior
09:28 - Ryzen Master
10:12 - Infinity Fabric Clocks, Voltage, & Memclock
12:55 - Understanding the Process
14:37 - 7600X vs. 7950X Behavior
15:56 - Conclusion
