AMD MI100 $1000

Ok, so... technically these aren't listed as buy it now at this price, but I've bought two now for $1000 each by doing the following:Plan A1.) View all buy it now auctions2.) Offer $1k???3.) ProfitPlan BIf offers are not accepted, Watch the item and the seller usually gives you a steep discount (if you're not in a rush, I recommend doing this on all ebay auctions. Sellers are desperate lately).*Note: These may devalue heavily and turn into e-waste someday like the lower tier instinct GPUs, but are a good price if you need their specific strengths/power efficiency.**Note2: My last one was DOA and these are a pain to get working in Linux (no Windows support), so just be aware of that.