Install AMDGPU drivers on Ubuntu 20.04

So I was discussing GPUs in another thread, which was already off-topic so I decided to make a new one to show how I ended up getting AMD drivers to work in Ubuntu 20.04. In the couple months I've been back crunching I've realized by both first-hand experience and several threads in both MW and Einstein forums there are questions/confusion about properly getting AMD drivers installed on Ubuntu Linux. From my research it seems the problem is the kernel/driver version not being right. It's like hitting a moving target, as Ubuntu keeps updating the kernel and it causes problems with drivers. I'll be blunt, even though I knew this to be the root of the problem (no pun intended) the final solution was not mine. I would like to give a shout out to Keith Myers for what ended up the final solution. I don't think he visits this site, but I still want to thank the man for his idea. Anyway, before this intro turns into a flippin novel, let's get to the goods, shall we? I will start as a bare-metal install, but include directions if you already have a running system.
First, make sure you have the original release of 20.04. If you do not, you can get it here: http://old-releases.ubuntu.com/releases/20.04/ubuntu-20.04-desktop-amd64.iso
Before you begin the install, ensure your internet is disabled. Unplug the cable or disable the Wi-Fi. If the installer has access to the internet it will update core packages as part of the install, which includes the kernel: the one thing we DON'T want updated.
On startup, you will be given the option to try Ubuntu or install it. Select install.
Next, configure the keyboard as needed. It always detects mine just fine, but that's just my luck I guess.
Next, you have the option to do a normal installation or a minimal. If you are using the box as a dedicated cruncher or simply want to select your own packages after install then select minimal. If you prefer a fully-functioning system then by all means, normal install.
You then get offered choices as to where/how to install. Since I always either use a blank disk or one which I am ok with overwriting, I choose erase disk and install Ubuntu.
Set your time zone. Normally, with an internet connection the installer detects it for you, but for this particular situation we have no internet.
Now, set names and passwords.
Finally, reboot into your new system.
On the initial login you get a welcome screen, set the settings as you see fit.
Now, let's get the internet up. When you plug in the cable the system will automatically try and grab IP information from a DHCP server. However, if you prefer a static IP address you can set that by clicking on the icon in the upper right corner with the 3 little computers. From the dropdown menu, select wired settings (assuming wired internet). On the new window, click on the cog wheel next to the ethernet connection. Click on the IPv4 tab and set the IP information as applicable. Click the apply button. To ensure the network is updated, toggle the ethernet connection off then back on. Again, the static IP is optional, but quite handy if you intend to use remote machines/tools to monitor or control your system.
Now, open a terminal so we can get to the "fun stuff" To open a terminal, click on the dots icon in the lower left of your screen. Several apps will show up on your screen. If the terminal app is not there just start typing terminal and it will show up. Right-click on the terminal icon and add it to your quick bar (you'll be using it after reboots, so it's easier to just have it handy). Now left-click on the icon to launch the terminal. Since we will be working in the terminal, I'd like to point out that tab completion works in the terminal like most word processing apps. Not only can it save you time, you can use it as a "cheat" if you're not quite sure how something is spelled or what version something is.
Ok, now that we're in the terminal let's first make sure we're using the proper kernel. We check that with the command as follows:
Code:
uname -r
Now we are going to update the repository information to ensure the next step allows the system to find the packages we are going to block from updating:
Code:
sudo apt update
Alrighty, now for the trick that makes this whole driver thing work. We are going to tell Ubuntu to NOT update the kernel. A note to be aware: Ubuntu is slow to understand no means no, so don't worry when the next step updates the kernel even though this step told it not to:
Code:
sudo apt-mark hold linux-generic linux-image-generic linux-headers-generic
Code:
linux-generic set on hold.
linux-image-generic set on hold.
linux-headers-generic set on hold.
Alrighty, let's upgrade the system software:
Code:
sudo apt upgrade
As I mentioned earlier, Ubuntu is slow to understand no means no, so we need to uninstall the new kernel it just installed. If you missed what updated kernel was just installed, the easy command I use is:
Code:
sudo update-grub
Code:
sudo apt remove linux-image-5.8.0-38-generic linux-headers-5.8.0-38-generic linux-modules-5.8.0-38-generic linux-image-unsigned-5.8.0-38-generic
Alright, let's reboot the system to apply all the updates:
Code:
sudo reboot
Now, let's verify we are still on the proper kernel
Code:
uname -r
There will be "leftover" software still on the system but not needed. Purge it as follows:
Code:
sudo apt autoremove
Ok, now we're booted into our system and ready to get some driver love going. Grab the driver here Click on Ubuntu x86 64, then scroll down to Radeon™ Software for Linux® Driver for Ubuntu 20.04 (Revision number 20.20) Click the download button and pull in the driver. I would loved to have just linked the driver download itself but AMD apparently don't like it. Make note of where the driver downloaded to, default is the Downloads folder.
Assuming you downloaded into the default folder, navigate there in your terminal:
Code:
cd Downloads
Now we can extract the archive
Code:
tar -Jxv
Code:
cd
Now for the final command (except the reboot)
Code:
./amdgpu-pro-install -y --opencl=pal
After the install has finished, reboot the system.
Oh, I almost forgot: If you have a running system with a more recent kernel than the 5.0.4-26, instead of the part where you install the system, you need to boot into the target kernel. To do so, hit the esc key as the system boots. This will bring you to a screen where you can select advanced boot options. There you will have the option to choose the kernel you boot into. Select the 5.4.0-26. Once booted in, delete all but the running kernel using the above methods. Fair warning: I haven't tried it myself, but it should work in theory. As always, back up your stuff before trying such things so if it explodes your system you can start at the beginning of this guide after all
And there you have it friends. It's been a loong couple of weeks, so i'm hitting the hay. If you have any questions or feedback by all means. This includes readability since this is the first guide I've ever written