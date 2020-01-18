Milkyway@home

I am adding this app_config info in the first post so that any whom come here will have easy access. This allows for 2 tasks to run on your GPU at a time. You can change the numbers to run more, but it is up to you to decide what maximizes your points on your hardware.: <app_config> <app> <name>milkyway</name> <gpu_versions> <gpu_usage>0.5</gpu_usage> <cpu_usage>0.3</cpu_usage> </gpu_versions> </app> <app> <name>milkyway_separation__modified_fit</name> <gpu_versions> <gpu_usage>0.5</gpu_usage> <cpu_usage>0.3</cpu_usage> </gpu_versions> </app> </app_config> Edit: I created an account called HardOCPtest so that anyone whom wanted to test or contribute anonymously could do so. to attach a computer to your account without using the BOINC Manager. To do so, install BOINC, create a file named account_milkyway.cs.rpi.edu_milkyway.xml in the BOINC data directory, and set its contents to: <account> <master_url>http://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/</master_url> <authenticator>1027956_e04658bf8505999426067a2b005c2f74</authenticator> </account>