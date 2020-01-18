Milkyway@home

Discussion in 'Distributed Computing' started by Gilthanis, Aug 15, 2014.

    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    I am adding this app_config info in the first post so that any whom come here will have easy access. This allows for 2 tasks to run on your GPU at a time. You can change the numbers to run more, but it is up to you to decide what maximizes your points on your hardware.:


    <app_config>
    <app>
    <name>milkyway</name>
    <gpu_versions>
    <gpu_usage>0.5</gpu_usage>
    <cpu_usage>0.3</cpu_usage>
    </gpu_versions>
    </app>
    <app>
    <name>milkyway_separation__modified_fit</name>
    <gpu_versions>
    <gpu_usage>0.5</gpu_usage>
    <cpu_usage>0.3</cpu_usage>
    </gpu_versions>
    </app>
    </app_config>

    Edit: I created an account called HardOCPtest so that anyone whom wanted to test or contribute anonymously could do so.

    to attach a computer to your account without using the BOINC Manager.
    To do so, install BOINC, create a file named account_milkyway.cs.rpi.edu_milkyway.xml in the BOINC data directory, and set its contents to:
    <account>
    <master_url>http://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/</master_url>
    <authenticator>1027956_e04658bf8505999426067a2b005c2f74</authenticator>
    </account>

    [​IMG]
     
    EXT64

    EXT64 DCOTM x3

    Wait - I'm confused - so if I am running Milkyway on my 7970s, should I be using these? Right now I only used what BOINC downloaded.
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    I believe so EXT64. I have not ran them yet since I just found these...but they should run faster than stock apps.
     
    EXT64

    EXT64 DCOTM x3

    Hmm, well I'll give them a try this afternoon. The MW Separation file is an older version number than what I have (1.30 vs 1) and the other has the exact same file name. I'll give it a go, but I wonder if these optimizations were already incorporated into the general release? A quick googling didn't turn up anything.
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Well...the only other suggestion I would have is to ask in Milkyway's forums.
     
    EXT64

    EXT64 DCOTM x3

    I tried the one that had a current version number (not the one that appeared outdated). Performance was identical between 'optimized' and normal. 27 seconds per WU (this was the shorter of the two standard sub-projects). So, it appears to me that these optimizations were already rolled into the general release.
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Thanks for taking the time to test them EXT64. I'm sure this will help others.
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    Thanks, EXT64. You saved me the trouble of trying these out myself.
     
    ChristianVirtual

    ChristianVirtual [H]ard DCOTM x3

    Just wonder: any security concerns with non-stock apps ? Would MW project have some safety net before release stock apps ?
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    ChristianVirtual, are you meaning a way to tell if the non-stock apps are producing valid results? Because that is usually what the validator and having a quorum is for. Otherwise, I think security with a non-official release may always have security concerns.
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    I got this in an email today.

     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    http://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/forum_thread.php?id=3653#62669

    They are now over the amount they were asking to raise. Kudos to everyone whom donated whether directly or through BitcoinUtopia.
     
    Nihilus1

    Nihilus1 Limp Gawd

    I did a 24 hour test running 1 task of MW@h on my 7970 and then 24 hours running 2 tasks.

    Running 1 task I got 270200 points. I was running at 975 mhz most of the day. It got hung up for about 20 minutes so I turned it down. I had the fan at 50% to keep it around 80*

    Running 2 tasks, I got 302300 points BUT I was clocked down to 925 mhz, which was the lowest I could go. I needed to keep the fan screaming at 60% to keep temps in the low 80s as well. Also, occasionally it would 'kick out' and only run 1 task. I tried to kill one off the tasks halfway to keep it offset. I ordered an arctic accelero 280x gpu cooler, so that should make it practical.

    Right now I am trying einstein@home. It was designed where I got my B.S. degree (UWM) so I thought I would run a few points with them.
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    You will see much lower scoring with Einstein work units. But certainly a solid project.
     
    Nihilus1

    Nihilus1 Limp Gawd

    Yeah, I support the project - some good dudes out of the physics department there. Weird that it only runs my gpu at 70%, but at least it is not jumping up and down since the work units are long. How does MW@h compare to the other projects. Getting another card this week, so I will probably fold with both projects.
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Well...some of the projects deliberately set the work up to not push the card all out on a single work unit. They do this so that it is still usable if you let it run while using the computer. Obviously not all cards can do this...but they don't really have the lower end cards in mind.

    As far as MW@home comparing to other projects, what exactly are you comparing? MW uses double precision where as only one other project I know of does that. PrimeGrid's GFN sub project uses double precision. Everything else uses single precision.
     
    Nihilus1

    Nihilus1 Limp Gawd

    Thanks for the info. I will stick with the double precision project - it's where the 7970 makes its money!
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Yeah... If you are wanting points, then go with PrimeGrid's GFN world record sub project. Each work unit is worth about 500k a piece. But those work units are monsters, so don't expect finishing one in seconds or minutes.....
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    A 7970/280X can get ~1 million points per day at Collatz, when running the Large WU's. Just throwing it out there as another option...
     
    Nihilus1

    Nihilus1 Limp Gawd

    Thanks for the tip guys. I'm really not liking the ultrashort work units of mw@h. Even when running app_config, it still runs eratic, like how it will occasionally pop out of 2 interations. Also, app_config really screws up when I try using it with cc_config. I'm sorry, I realize I am the new guy, but WHY THE FOK is the user still forced to tinker with this kind of stuff in 2015?? This stuff may seem like childs play in these forums, but it is a huge turnoff for the average person. F@H is SO much more streamlined in their interface. There, you can make tweaks w/o having to type up a computer code. I saw that Einstein@home has made it easier, but this sort of thing should be at ALL the projects.
     
    Nihilus1

    Nihilus1 Limp Gawd

    what does this do btw: <name>milkyway_separation__modified_fit</name>
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    That alone doesn't do anything. That is just the app name of one of the apps Milkyway uses.

    That looks like the first line of an app_config.xml file to me. Depending on what is below that app name will dictate what that file does exactly. Typically, app_config.xml is used to tell projects the number of WU's you want to run on each GPU and how many CPU cores should be reserved per GPU.
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Well...first... FAH is a single project with a dedicated client to it. BOINC is not a project. It is a client designed to be used by many. So streamlining a client used for unknown possibilities leads you to a client that can either be highly customized or extremely limiting. BOINC does not NEED cc_config or app_config in general. Those are for people wanting much more control over their systems. FAH is extremely limited in my opinion and though it may seem streamlined in some areas, it was still pretty archaic in others too. BOINC also has come a long way. For example, does FAH support ASICs? How about FPGA's? How about MIPS? ARM? Not yet? Why not? It doesn't even take advantage of Intel GPU's from what I last saw. By the way, does FAH let you choose a specific app to run only without many tweaks or overhead? BOINC projects typically do with little headache.

    Now to answer why the user has to tinker with this stuff is because you are talking about ADVANCED users looking to maximize and squeeze out every bit of production they can from more than just the average user's computer. We haven't even begun to get you into an app_info.xml. Yes there is a third type and is becoming less common. And for good reason. IIRC, even the old FAH client needed some know how to maximize it and wasn't a simple install this and you are done setup. I'm not sure what you mean about Einstein being easier, but I'm sure if you describe what you mean, I can explain why or give more examples...

    This <name>milkyway_separation__modified_fit</name> basically is just an identifier of the app's name. Milkyway has more than one application.
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Now if you really want to compare outdated clients, take a look at GIMPS or distributed.net. Prime95 and Majestic12's clients even feel like late 90's style apps these days. To be fair, BOINC is one of the most advanced and project supportive clients out there. I don't think there is any that even comes close to it's versitility.
     
    Nihilus1

    Nihilus1 Limp Gawd

    Yeah, its starting to work well for me now. Disabling the iGPU helped, I will be upgrading to an 860k anyway. Also, using .33 gpu instead of .5 gpu works great since it seems to keep the work offset.
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    From MilkyWay@home's Facebook Page:
    https://www.facebook.com/Milkywayat...41839.589753444464934/806376566135953/?type=1

    Now, this doesn't mean they will shut down. However, they may have to do like last year and ask for more donations to keep them afloat. BitcoinUtopia contributed a good chunk of change, but I'm not asking anyone to put resources there as it tends to be a very touchie subject. (If you would like to run BU anonymously, you can attach using the weak account key for the HardOCPtest account found in the first post of the BU thread http://hardforum.com/showthread.php?p=1041104829#post1041104829 I will try and remember later this weekend or beginning of next week to setup different profiles for CPU, GPU, and ASIC hardware ) However, if you like the project, please consider making a direct donation.

    http://milkyway.cs.rpi.edu/milkyway/donate_index.php

    If you need help with a profile change, feel free to contact me via PM. That is the best I can probably do at this point.
     
    Yakk

    Yakk [H]ardness Supreme

    Sad to hear this, had a rig working for milkyway for a long time. Hopefully they will figure something out to save the project.
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    I'm sure I will catch hell from my teammates about this, but I have reattached to Bitcoin Utopia and am contributing solely to the Milkyway project there.

    I am only doing this for a very short time; I need 6 million points to reach 50 million in BU (another F-DC Mega Milestone) and then I will detach my machines from BU again. At that point, I will just contribute money directly to Milkyway.
     
    RFGuy_KCCO

    RFGuy_KCCO DCOTM x4

    That didn't take long... Hit my 50 million goal overnight and removed BU from all of my machines this morning. I probably made about $.01 for Milkyway. :rolleyes:

    Running just a few of my GPU's (the AMD's) at BU got me ~6 million points in < 12 hours. No matter which way you slice it, that is fairly ridiculous and why most people do not like BU.

    I can't imagine ever running BU again. However, my OCD just couldn't stand that I was sitting so close to 50 million points... It was a moral imperative that I cross that hurdle. :D
     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    front page news

     
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Front page news from the 2nd.

     
    pututu

    pututu [H]ard DCOTM x2

    After the pent, decided to run my only 7970 (crimson driver 17.7.2) on MW. Card runs with core freq 975MHz at 1.04V, 650MHz memory. No other CPU task running on this windows 7 rig (2695v2). Card temp is hovering around 60°C. Pulling ~230W off the wall.

    Running 4 tasks simultaneously on one card across 2 boinc manager instances instead of one to fill up enough cache in case server not responding.

    There are two tasks with different credits. One with credit of 227.5x (x = 1,2 or 3) and the other 244.01. Average run time per task shown below:

    upload_2019-5-27_13-20-50.png



    upload_2019-5-27_13-26-5.png

    Other MW benchmarking result can be found here and here.

    Use this neat tool to calculate statistics up to 10 pages.
     
    pututu

    pututu [H]ard DCOTM x2

    We just passed the 5B mark. Well done [H]ordes!
     
    auntjemima

    auntjemima [H]ardness Supreme

    A bunch of dirty little sluts... THAT'S WHAT WE ARE.
     
