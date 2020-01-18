Dear MilkyWay@home Volunteer,



We are so close!



Last July I sent out a plea to MilkyWay@home volunteers to help save our project after our National Science Foundation grant was not renewed. I am happy to report that we have so far raised $37,991 towards a goal of $40,480!



If you are willing to donate but have not yet done so, then now is your chance. It is only with the help of volunteers, family, and friends like you that we will raise the remaining $2,489 needed to reach our goal.

Donate Now

Don't have a credit card? Click the 'donation options' button on the right to explore other contribution methods.



We have great plans to discover where dark matter is in the Milky Way over the next ten years. That goal requires significant advances in our computer algorithms that run n-body simulations and that requires the efforts of many students to achieve. Any funds received in excess of our goal this year will be used on additional student salaries. Since most of the funds will be expended on student salaries in summer 2015, we will post a report of the funding used and results achieved in September, 2015.



Many thanks to the wonderful MilkyWay@home volunteers, my family, and the parents of my former graduate students for keeping us afloat thus far. Donations have come in by credit card, check, PayPal, donor advised funds, and we received over $3000 from BitCoinUtopia, which is collecting cryptocurrencies to support our research.



The MilkyWay@home team and I thank you so much for keeping our research alive!

In appreciation,

Prof. Heidi Jo Newberg and the MilkyWay@home team

