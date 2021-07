I have done some testing with Godfall. Overall I think it looks pretty nice and perf boost is good.



As said in the reviews, balanced and performance modes leave something to be desired in image quality. However ultra quality to me looked better than native, and quality was just slightly blurry but with nice perf gains.



First, here are the screenshots, uncompressed PNGs, you can't really see this in the YouTube videos. Recorded on 3440x1440 monitor ultra quality (but with ray tracing disabled). Click to open in new tabs so you can switch back and forth.



Native:



Ultra Quality:



Quality:





I didn't both to take screenshots of balanced and performance, because they looked too blurry to be acceptable. But I guess if you have a really old GPU like a GTX 1060 that may be your only option.



Also, not, the performance difference was more apparent in gameplay. With quality mode I could get up to around 160 fps (best case) or usually in the 120+ fps range even in a fight. For some reason it shows higher gains in gameplay, so the FPS meter on the screnshot is not accurate.



But I can confirm the performance I am seeing is in line with the videos from GamersNexus and others, so please watch those videos since they do a much more scientific test.



So overall, I would say this is a huge win for AMD. The picture quality trades blows with DLSS, has nice performance gains, and doesn't require any special hardware (I recorded this on a 2080 Ti). It works.