AMD 5900X rumors

Supposedly the 5900x will feature 5ghz boost clock, up to 20% IPC gains, and 150W TDP.
Wow! This is going to be my next CPU. Holy cow, this is gonna blow the doors off Intel and still do everything else much faster thanks to 12 cores and 24 threads. AMD is on FIRE!!
Source article: https://tekdeeps.com/alleged-specif...-12-cores-5-ghz-boost-clock-and-150-watt-tdp/
Wow! This is going to be my next CPU. Holy cow, this is gonna blow the doors off Intel and still do everything else much faster thanks to 12 cores and 24 threads. AMD is on FIRE!!
Source article: https://tekdeeps.com/alleged-specif...-12-cores-5-ghz-boost-clock-and-150-watt-tdp/