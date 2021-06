I don't see anything game breaking levels of bad. The only thing that really bothered me are the walking \ running animations looking a bit "skate-y". I figure they may improve by launch. If they don't, they may be way less noticeable when you're actually playing and in the thick of things.



At the end of the day it's not a AAA game, Aliens games never are. Similar to Warhammer games. They always seem to be made by the cheapest bidder. Anyone going into this expecting the polish of games with 100+ million dollar budgets is going to be disappointed.



I fully expect the game not to be perfect. That doesn't mean it can't be fun.