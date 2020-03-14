Airflow Recommendations

Which option do you think will perform best at low to mid fan speeds?

  • Option A (In front, out top and back)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Option B (In back, out top and front)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Option C (In front and top, out back)

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Other (Please share in comments)

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Official Forum Curmudgeon
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
29,526
Hey all,

So I am working on a new build. Please see specifics of my build in my build thread.

Would appreciate everyone's take on what the lesser evil is of the below flow options.

I have dual 480's (60mm thick) in push pull up front, and a single 420 (45mm) in push pull up top.

(Image is stock corsair pic, not my build)

Here are the options I can think of:

1584225135180.png


Pro's: Flow works pretty well, hot air gets to rise the way nature intended.
Con's: Hot air from front radiators exits through top radiator, hot air from front radiators travels across internal components


1584227186525.png


Pro's: No hot air exits through any radiator, hot air gets to rise the way nature intended, no hot air from radiators travels across internal components
Con's: Poor flow, (inputs and outputs very uneven) very negative air pressure (results in extra dust).

1584225164079.png


Pro's: Positive pressure (less of a dust problem)
Con's: Flow not the best (inputs and outputs very uneven). Hot air forced downwards, counter to natural laws, hot air from both radiators travels across internal components.


Appreciate everyone's input.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
corsair 1000 flow
Top