Airflow Recommendations

Hey all,
So I am working on a new build. Please see specifics of my build in my build thread.
Would appreciate everyone's take on what the lesser evil is of the below flow options.
I have dual 480's (60mm thick) in push pull up front, and a single 420 (45mm) in push pull up top.
(Image is stock corsair pic, not my build)
Here are the options I can think of:
Pro's: Flow works pretty well, hot air gets to rise the way nature intended.
Con's: Hot air from front radiators exits through top radiator, hot air from front radiators travels across internal components
Pro's: No hot air exits through any radiator, hot air gets to rise the way nature intended, no hot air from radiators travels across internal components
Con's: Poor flow, (inputs and outputs very uneven) very negative air pressure (results in extra dust).
Pro's: Positive pressure (less of a dust problem)
Con's: Flow not the best (inputs and outputs very uneven). Hot air forced downwards, counter to natural laws, hot air from both radiators travels across internal components.
Appreciate everyone's input.
