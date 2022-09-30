AIO or air for midrange system?

I've never tried water cooling before. Looks like AIO options make it relatively straightforward these days.

I'm researching a midrange upgrade. Not sure if Intel or AMD, but almost certainly not the latest gen. Looks like some recent stuff can run pretty hot. I've long been a fan of Noctua, and I like my system to be relatively quiet when I'm not gaming.

Particularly if I get an air-centric case like a Fractal, can I get away with skipping AIO?
 
Yes, on the midrange, you don't need an AIO and probably don't need anything like a D15 either.

As for quiet, I've never had an issue with an AIO. My GPU is louder than my CPU cooling.
 
auntjemima said:
Yes. Quite a few (Noctua D15, for example) will cool as well as an AIO.
Eh I wouldn't lump the D15 with general air cooling. It matches some of the AiOs in performance but also in price. Something like Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 is more fitting for a midrange build.
 
Haha wow the D15 is really something, what a monster. I imagine I'll end up with something a bit more modest.
 
vegeta535 said:
Eh I wouldn't lump the D15 with general air cooling. It matches some of the AiOs in performance but also in price. Something like Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 is more fitting for a midrange build.
I'm sure there are other ones out there, but I managed to snag a D15 a while back for $50 (my only air cooled cpu) and can't sing it's praises enough. Also means I don't have any experience with others, so I can't comment on it.
 
