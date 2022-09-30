AIO or air for midrange system?

I've never tried water cooling before. Looks like AIO options make it relatively straightforward these days.



I'm researching a midrange upgrade. Not sure if Intel or AMD, but almost certainly not the latest gen. Looks like some recent stuff can run pretty hot. I've long been a fan of Noctua, and I like my system to be relatively quiet when I'm not gaming.



Particularly if I get an air-centric case like a Fractal, can I get away with skipping AIO?