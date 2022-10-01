ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 280 Intel AMD AIO CPU Water Cooler PC B-Stock $54.99 EBAY

Darkswordz said:



https://www.eteknix.com/arctic-issues-soft-recall-liquid-freezer-ii/ Make sure it's not one that was originally manufactured between the end of 2020 to early 2022, as those are defective and have been recalled:

Hmm, I probably should have waited. I ordered one but just sent questions ot the seller and them directly based on your article. I felt like the 6 year warranty was a good backup plan but I don't want to build around something defective. Thanks for the info!