ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 280 Intel AMD AIO CPU Water Cooler PC B-Stock $54.99 EBAY

Found this sick deal on eBay, probably going to pick up, sold direct from arctic-official-usa ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 280 Intel AMD AIO CPU Water Cooler PC B-Stock“B-Stock: Packaging may be damaged. Item is complete, fully functional, but may show slight signs of use. For CPU/GPU coolers: thermal paste may not be pre-applied but enclosed. The same warranty of 6 years applies to B-Stock as to our brand new products.”I can't see any reason not to buy one, thoughts?