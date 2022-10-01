ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 280 Intel AMD AIO CPU Water Cooler PC B-Stock $54.99 EBAY

Found this sick deal on eBay, probably going to pick up, sold direct from arctic-official-usa
ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 280 Intel AMD AIO CPU Water Cooler PC B-Stock

“B-Stock: Packaging may be damaged. Item is complete, fully functional, but may show slight signs of use. For CPU/GPU coolers: thermal paste may not be pre-applied but enclosed. The same warranty of 6 years applies to B-Stock as to our brand new products.”

https://www.ebay.com.sg/itm/354106545275#vi-desc-maincntr

I can't see any reason not to buy one, thoughts?
 
Darkswordz said:
Make sure it's not one that was originally manufactured between the end of 2020 to early 2022, as those are defective and have been recalled:

https://www.eteknix.com/arctic-issues-soft-recall-liquid-freezer-ii/
Hmm, I probably should have waited. I ordered one but just sent questions ot the seller and them directly based on your article. I felt like the 6 year warranty was a good backup plan but I don't want to build around something defective. Thanks for the info!
 
