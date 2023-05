Tengis said: Is this a pretty solid upgrade to a Ryzen 5 2600? I was thinking I wanted to go Ryzen 7 but thats a pretty decent price. Click to expand...

if you feel you don't need 16 threads or more right now then hell yes. i went from the 3600x to 5900x and the difference was night and day especially with single threaded applications.enjoy and if 5900 or 5950x prices continue to drop then you'll have another upgrade option if you end up needing the thread count. honestly don't see a need to drop am4 any time soon unless you do a lot of multi-threaded production workloads.