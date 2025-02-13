Is AMD working on a 5090 competitor?
https://www.techradar.com/computing...getting-an-nvidia-rtx-5090-competitor-at-last
https://www.techradar.com/computing...getting-an-nvidia-rtx-5090-competitor-at-last
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
If you mean performance. No.Is AMD working on a 5090 competitor?
https://www.techradar.com/computing...getting-an-nvidia-rtx-5090-competitor-at-last
and thats what the rumor said it was aimed at.Current speculation is a 9070 XT with 32 GB of RAM, which is really only going to be useful for the AI folks, I imagine.
Because it will be 32.5GBView attachment 710494
Ok rumor is false lol
Uh, no it's 128G of GDDR8x in a 75W single slot card solution.Because it will be 32.5GB
View attachment 710494
Ok rumor is false lol
If you mean fire hazard. NoIf you mean performance. No.
If you mean features. No.
If you mean pricing. No.
If you mean power consumption. No.
If you mean form factor. No.
If you mean availability. No.
Apart from those things though, maybe.
If you mean fire hazard. No
If you mean Bricked cards. No
If you mean issues with the drivers, BIOS, or PCIe. Probably.
If you mean fake MSRP. Yes
If you mean fakeframes with a lot of latency. Yes
All the years it didn't?How many times over the years has AMD said "We arent competing on the high end range for GPU's"
Why are people so desperate for 7900 XTXs all of the sudden? Is it really just deepseek?I fixed that for you as AMD cards do indeed support frame generation. It just isn't multi-frame generation FSR has a ton of latency with it as well. AMD has had its share of BIOS and driver issues in the past. Far more than NVIDIA has historically. Not to mention AMD even had its card boxes stripped of the PCI-Express compatible logo because AMD cards were out of spec pulling way more power than the spec allowed for. As for the MSRP, its not a fake MSRP. If you can find the FE cards in stock you can get them for MSRP. AIB's are all over the map charging whatever they like and scalpers are even selling through Newegg and Amazon so they can charge what they like.
There are people even trying to take advantage of the video card fever scalping the 7900XTX's for $1,500 right now. It's not purely an "NVIDIA" thing.
Well considering they are on par basically with 5080 performance, I can see why people want them.Why are people so desperate for 7900 XTXs all of the sudden? Is it really just deepseek?
Not sure desperate for a particular GPU, but for any GPU in that range, in some market there is just absolutely nothing.Why are people so desperate for 7900 XTXs all of the sudden? Is it really just deepseek?
True. I just checked Newegg and the 7900XTX is selling at $1499-1599 apiece. This isn't even a NEW generation GPU.I fixed that for you as AMD cards do indeed support frame generation. It just isn't multi-frame generation FSR has a ton of latency with it as well. AMD has had its share of BIOS and driver issues in the past. Far more than NVIDIA has historically. Not to mention AMD even had its card boxes stripped of the PCI-Express compatible logo because AMD cards were out of spec pulling way more power than the spec allowed for. As for the MSRP, its not a fake MSRP. If you can find the FE cards in stock you can get them for MSRP. AIB's are all over the map charging whatever they like and scalpers are even selling through Newegg and Amazon so they can charge what they like.
There are people even trying to take advantage of the video card fever scalping the 7900XTX's for $1,500 right now. It's not purely an "NVIDIA" thing.
It's generous to call them "on par with a 5080". Considering a 7900XTX is only really equivalent to a 4080 Super and the 5080 is clearly faster than that, though not by huge margins. That said, what really puts the 7900XTX in the back of the bus is poor ray tracing performance and FSR being inferior to DLSS etc. In my opinion, despite its raw rasterization performance the 7900XTX is functionally the 6th best option for a video card today behind the 5090, 5080, 5070Ti, 4090 (if you can find one) and the 4080 Super. It lands more like 5th in terms of raw performance but the caveats are pretty significant.Well considering they are on par basically with 5080 performance, I can see why people want them.
Nvidia's launch of the 5090/5080 has not been great, and people don't want to pay $1500 for a $1000 card that has the same performance of a 7900xtx you could of gotten a long time ago.
I agree with this statement, 5070 ti is a bit arguable because there's enough of a raster difference there to matter, but overall i'd say it's a better card, especially if you can get it for 750-850. At the same price it's a toss up IMO. The 9070 XT should be the only real go to for AMD post march 6th. Unless you're running deepseek locally, then you might want the vram. I still think the 7900 XTX is a great card, but it likely wont age well.It's generous to call them "on par with a 5080". Considering a 7900XTX is only really equivalent to a 4080 Super and the 5080 is clearly faster than that, though not by huge margins. That said, what really puts the 7900XTX in the back of the bus is poor ray tracing performance and FSR being inferior to DLSS etc. In my opinion, despite its raw rasterization performance the 7900XTX is functionally the 6th best option for a video card today behind the 5090, 5080, 5070Ti, 4090 (if you can find one) and the 4080 Super. It lands more like 5th in terms of raw performance but the caveats are pretty significant.
I think people are (were?) starting to freak out about the 16 GB VRAM "issue" and that drove a lot of sales. They saw that in like, one or two games at ultra-high 4K settings you *might* start to run out of VRAM at 16 GB.It's generous to call them "on par with a 5080". Considering a 7900XTX is only really equivalent to a 4080 Super and the 5080 is clearly faster than that, though not by huge margins. That said, what really puts the 7900XTX in the back of the bus is poor ray tracing performance and FSR being inferior to DLSS etc. In my opinion, despite its raw rasterization performance the 7900XTX is functionally the 6th best option for a video card today behind the 5090, 5080, 5070Ti, 4090 (if you can find one) and the 4080 Super. It lands more like 5th in terms of raw performance but the caveats are pretty significant.
Nvidia has been king of monolithic gpus. I expect Amd’s only chance at a performance leap to match or overtake Nvidia will be a multi gpu chiplet solution. It will be tricky to balance the load and feed them data but they have done it well on cpu side for years. Can they translate that know how to the gpu division which has been losing for years? Stay tuned for RDNA5.I'm curious what RDNA 5's approach will be, if they've solved the shortcoming of MCM for a GPU, or if they go the monolithic route.
Let's not forget the 6900/6950XT gave Nvidia a run for their money. The 6950XT beat the 3090/3090ti, and was also monolithic. Nvidia is beatable, the only reason Nvidia had such a demanding lead for the 4000 series with the 4090, is due to the fact the MCM approach ended up not hitting the mark AMD was hoping for. It didn't hit the performance estimation of what they expected on paper. It would be nice if they solved the shortcomings they ran into with the 7000 series...but MCM is definitely more complex on the gpu front compared to their CPU line...Nvidia has been king of monolithic gpus. I expect Amd’s only chance at a performance leap to match or overtake Nvidia will be a multi gpu chiplet solution. It will be tricky to balance the load and feed them data but they have done it well on cpu side for years. Can they translate that know how to the gpu division which has been losing for years? Stay tuned for RDNA5.
the 6000 series had a node advantage on the nvidia 3000 series, remember those cards were made on mediocre samsung process. Considering the 9070 xt is more dense than a 5080 and loses to it by about 15-17 percent in raster and even more in RT means they're behind by a generation at least. Don't get me wrong, I expect the 9070 xt to be a great card, but they have a bit further to go. Fortunately (for amd), Blackwell offers almost no improvements so they could catch up come UDNA time if they really put the resources forward. Or if they don't catch up, be significantly less behind.Let's not forget the 6900/6950XT gave Nvidia a run for their money. The 6950XT beat the 3090/3090ti, and was also monolithic. Nvidia is beatable, the only reason Nvidia had such a demanding lead for the 4000 series with the 4090, is due to the fact the MCM approach ended up not hitting the mark AMD was hoping for. It didn't hit the performance estimation of what the expected. It would be nice if they solved the shortcomings they ran into with the 6000 series...but MCM is definitely more complex on the gpu front compared to their CPU line...
Yep this is absolutely a good point to make. One wonders what a proper 384-bit card in the RDNA2 era might have looked like vs the 3090 / 3090 Ti. The problem RDNA2 had was that the performance scaling dropped off at 4k. As for RDNA3, I think they absolutely thought it would compete with the 4090, but the MCM approach really did not work to the levels they thought it would.the 6000 series had a node advantage on the nvidia 3000 series, remember those cards were made on mediocre samsung process. Considering the 9070 xt is more dense than a 5080 and loses to it by about 15-17 percent in raster and even more in RT means they're behind by a generation at least. Don't get me wrong, I expect the 9070 xt to be a great card, but they have a bit further to go. Fortunately, Blackwell offers almost no improvements so they could catch up come UDNA time if they really put the resources forward. Or if they don't catch up, be significantly less behind.
True. The samsung process left more to be desired. But considering the 7900XTX outpaces a 4080/s (in raster) on a first time stab at MCM on a GPU approach isn't too shabby. I agree blackwell's lackluster performance gains are a benefit to AMD...But it's really hard to gauge how far behind AMD really is. Don't get me wrong, they are definitely behind on their AI software stack, DLSS, other gaming related software enhancements, etc....Pretty much playing catch up. But when you really reflect on the entirety of the situation, they weren't really that far behind on the hardware front. They had the better raster card for the 6000 series, took a bold approach for 7000 with MCM, which didn't pan to expectations, beating everything but the 4090. Here comes RDNA 4, roughly same die size as the 4080/5080, and offering 4080 tier performance (raster) in a monolithic chip (and not much slower than 5080), catching up quite a lot in regards to ray tracing as well. If they didn't take the MCM approach for the 7000 series, who knows, they may have had a 4090 class competitor on their hands (in raster).the 6000 series had a node advantage on the nvidia 3000 series, remember those cards were made on mediocre samsung process. Considering the 9070 xt is more dense than a 5080 and loses to it by about 15-17 percent in raster and even more in RT means they're behind by a generation at least. Don't get me wrong, I expect the 9070 xt to be a great card, but they have a bit further to go. Fortunately, Blackwell offers almost no improvements so they could catch up come UDNA time if they really put the resources forward. Or if they don't catch up, be significantly less behind.
If chiplet are the future of GPUs, I imagine Nvidia getting there first in once they can get performance to be at least on par with monolithic. Let's be honest here, Nvidia's R&D alone totally dwarfs AMD's whole gaming revenue. If someone is going to make it work right, it won't be Radeon first.Nvidia has been king of monolithic gpus. I expect Amd’s only chance at a performance leap to match or overtake Nvidia will be a multi gpu chiplet solution. It will be tricky to balance the load and feed them data but they have done it well on cpu side for years. Can they translate that know how to the gpu division which has been losing for years? Stay tuned for RDNA5.
The way GPU work and it could be naive I do not see why AMD could not just make it 5090 big and match NVIDIA performance.I mean technically I do believe they are capable of such
I am really unsure about that one, 6900xt was 520mm the next gen biggest chip was 300mm and I doubt it was because tech wise it could not have been 600 to match a 4090, I really do not know anything about any of this, but it could be financial and product line more than raw unable to do it technically or some design difference that will not scale.That means there's some limitation with their technology that doesn't allow them to just make a bigger die GPU to win.