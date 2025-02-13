5090 competitor?

Decko87 said: the 6000 series had a node advantage on the nvidia 3000 series, remember those cards were made on mediocre samsung process. Considering the 9070 xt is more dense than a 5080 and loses to it by about 15-17 percent in raster and even more in RT means they're behind by a generation at least. Don't get me wrong, I expect the 9070 xt to be a great card, but they have a bit further to go. Fortunately, Blackwell offers almost no improvements so they could catch up come UDNA time if they really put the resources forward. Or if they don't catch up, be significantly less behind. Click to expand...

True. The samsung process left more to be desired. But considering the 7900XTX outpaces a 4080/s (in raster) on a first time stab at MCM on a GPU approach isn't too shabby. I agree blackwell's lackluster performance gains are a benefit to AMD...But it's really hard to gauge how far behind AMD really is. Don't get me wrong, they are definitely behind on their AI software stack, DLSS, other gaming related software enhancements, etc....Pretty much playing catch up. But when you really reflect on the entirety of the situation, they weren't really that far behind on the hardware front. They had the better raster card for the 6000 series, took a bold approach for 7000 with MCM, which didn't pan to expectations, beating everything but the 4090. Here comes RDNA 4, roughly same die size as the 4080/5080, and offering 4080 tier performance (raster) in a monolithic chip (and not much slower than 5080), catching up quite a lot in regards to ray tracing as well. If they didn't take the MCM approach for the 7000 series, who knows, they may have had a 4090 class competitor on their hands (in raster).If they can nail MCM for GPU's, that would be impressive, even Nvidia hasn't been able to solve it... There approach isn't really a true MCM design, but more of a side by side glue of dies based on my limited understanding.Not sure what to think of the unified gpu architecture though. Don't get me wrong, it's a good move for decreasing R&D costs. But I believe it kinda ends up hurting gamers doing so. Looking at the current situation, you have Nvidia with a design shared between AI and gaming, which they blatantly favor AI and have paper launched the Geforce counterparts with no stock in sight. I believe it would make more sense to have AI on the bleeding edge node, and a separate design for gamers one node behind, in order to avoid cannibalizing each other. I mean overall, yes, you could have a unified design and still take this approach...I'm not an engineer or chip architect, but I believe having a chip designed specifically ground up for AI would probably yield better performance for those tasks. Compared to having a hybrid approach as a gpu built to do both. I'd expect the BIG companies out their...meta, alphabet, and any other big honcho developing their own chips to have an advantage in performance by building tailored chips. Which in the long run, will end up hurting Nvidia's bottom line....Which probably explains why they are spearheading AI development so quickly, to milk as much money as they can before that bubble pops, and the market stabilizes with more competition, less demand, and big companies developing their own chips.