4090 Reviews are up.

If I'm reading his benchmarks correct, @ 1440p gaming the 4090 is 28% faster than the 3090 Ti, and @ 4k gaming it's 33% faster than the 3090 Ti. The rumored RTX-4090 being 60% faster, I think was meant in reference to the RTX-3080
In quite a few different videos it shows between 30% and 80% faster, depending on game. If that isn't impressive, I don't know what to tell you.
and with all the software trickery enabled. ~30% sounds right.
The power draw is the same, and sometimes lower, than the 3090ti. As seen in the hardware unboxing video.No, it is impressive. But it better for a whopping $1600 and a power draw like a space heater.
I'll wait for the RTX-4080 16GB price drop next year and grab one when pricing is back to reality
I'm not a 4k gamer I play at 34"Ultrawide 120hz refresh, so I don't need a card that gives more than 120fps @ 3440 X 1440
No kidding. Not entirely sure where they keep getting "30%" from. The hardware unboxing video (second one posted) shows 50% or more in 4k, and it's without "software trickery".https://www.techpowerup.com/review/nvidia-geforce-rtx-4090-founders-edition/32.html
45 percent faster at 4k, no raytracing or dlss. (100 divided by 69 relative = 45 percent faster Tha. The 3090ti).
Definitely overkill for most things... Honestly with the games on offer right now I sort of agree with Domingo too. We need harder games to run to really stretch this thing's legs.For 34" Ultrawide gamers the RTX-4090 seems overkill. I don't need 200fps
The $1600 price tag is nuts, I agree, but the power isn't worth mentioning.
Being similar and producing 30% @ 1440p and 50+% @ 4k would actually mean it uses less power than it's predecessor to do the same amount of work.The 3090 Ti was ridiculed and knocked because of it's crazy power draw.
So the RTX-4090 being similar is not a good thing.
I thought hardware was supposed to progress to smaller and more efficient and still have faster performance.
This is a big thing... The 3xxx stuff undervolted quite well.It's going to be interesting undervolting this thing.
Yep, this is why I tried my best to warn people that buying a 3090 ti in the last 1-2 months was a terrible idea.No wonder Nvidia wanted to clear out 3090/Ti inventory prior to the 4090 launch... the 4090 obliterates it.
All of the HWUB tests were with a 5800X3D and he had cpu bottlenecks on all of the 1440p tests. Without that bottleneck, who knows how far it could have gone. Still, 30% difference even with the bottleneck? Yikes.Noticed tech power up only used a 5800x cpu (non 3d). I'd imagine there are cpu bottlenecks in play there too .
To be fair, it's still a good card, considering I can get one sub $1000 CAD and this thing is $2200 CAD, before taxes.
Yeah but right now we have 30 series inventory clearing pricing for the entire 40 series. Wouldn't be surprised to see a price drop near end of year/ Q1 2023.To be fair, it's still a good card, considering I can get one sub $1000 CAD and this thing is $2200 CAD, before taxes.