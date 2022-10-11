4090 Reviews are up.

I'm a bit disappointed in the performance as reviewed, but that's because this is now the 3rd gen we've gotten 30-50% at 1440p/2160p over previous gen flagship where we used to get north of 60% typically. A lot of that disappointment is due to the huge increase in shaders along with the node transition from Samsung 8nm to TSMC 4nm, I guess I was expecting gains more like Maxwell 28nm > Pascal 16nm which did a lot more with just clockspeed uplift and very little in terms of shader increase. Ada has both, which makes me wonder why its only seeing 30-50%. Honestly I'd expect to see 30-50% just from the increase in shaders from 10K to 17K at the same clocks, or just die shrinking GA102 to 4nm and increasing clocks from 2GHz to 3GHz.



I'm guessing there's a big difference due to the clockspeeds being tested at. AD102 was reported to boost to 3000MHz relatively easily on even stock cooling with 2520MHz default boost clocks, but in the few reviews that show sustained clocks its only getting 2400-2500MHz? I wonder if that's because AD102 can't sustain those Boost/Power Draw figures or it was mandated by Nvidia to not emphasize overclocking?



There's a lot to like about the 4090, like the temps, power draw, performance at 4K with or without DLSS, but it'll probably still be a game time decision for me. Not going to line up or anything, if I happen to see one online and available I'll probably snag it but I can't say I'm not a little disappointed and expected more.



Anyone see a review that shows sustained benchmark clocks at stock vs. overclocked? The only one I saw cite their clocks was TPU at 2400MHz which seems really low, and the "overclocking" coverage is basically non-existent, which makes me wonder if this is an Nvidia embargo on top of the embargo that was lifted (also heard no AIC reviews).