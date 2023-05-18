4060 announced

jlbenedict
[H]ard|Gawd
"Introducing the GeForce RTX 4060 Family, starting at $299. Availability begins May 24th with the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (8GB), a 1080p performance champ that starts at $399. For gamers playing on previous-gen GPUs, the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture graphics card offers a substantial upgrade, enabling you to supercharge your performance in top games and creative apps.
In July, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (16GB) arrives in stores, starting at $499 featuring additional graphics memory but otherwise identical specifications. And rounding out the family is the GeForce RTX 4060, a high-performing 1080p card also available in July that starts at just $299."
https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/news/geforce-rtx-4060-4060ti/
