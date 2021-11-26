12600k 12700k already getting big price cuts.

hot dammit.
if it didn't cost $20 in gas to drive to microcenter, I would be all over this.
I paid an early adopter tax on my 12600k system. Though I did get a partial refund for the price drop from newegg.
Came out to similar cost if you factor in the time and gas.
Lucky for anyone near a microcenter.
