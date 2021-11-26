12600k 12700k already getting big price cuts.

Kdawg

hot dammit.

if it didn't cost $20 in gas to drive to microcenter, I would be all over this.

I paid an early adopter tax on my 12600k system. Though I did get a partial refund for the price drop from newegg.
Came out to similar cost if you factor in the time and gas.

Lucky for anyone near a microcenter.

Slyr7.62

Slyr7.62

Amazon is higher of course, but the KF 12600 @ 281 is pretty decent. It's the Z690 mobos that are spendy right now.
--Edit: 267 if we factor in that 5% back later :)
 

DooKey

DooKey

Not unusual. Microcenter loves to do this to bring folks into their stores. Great deals if you can find some DDR 5 to go with it.
 
N

Niner21

Just got my 12700K for that price. Went with a DDR4 board as I see no benefits for DDR5 at this time.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

I had actually ordered one but then I won the Newegg shuffle for a 12900k. I probably should have just kept the i7 though.
 
N

Niner21

kirbyrj said:
I had actually ordered one but then I won the Newegg shuffle for a 12900k. I probably should have just kept the i7 though.
I seen them on sale on Newegg for $619 and they weren't in the shuffle today, so I'm assuming they got a lot of stock.
 
kirbyrj

kirbyrj

D-EJ915 said:
DDR5 availability seems to have made this a dud launch.
The fact that DDR5 at its current speeds and latencies doesn't bring much to the table doesn't help either. I got a DDR4 motherboard. I figure I'll wait for DDR5 until Zen4/Raptor Lake. Better availability, better speeds, lower prices...
 
C

Captain Newmackwa

Good thing DD4 is still supported by ADL so it's not a total flop. I hope D4 support continues with Raptor Lake.

Anyway I feel a little bad paying a bit over SRP for my 12700K as an early adopter. lol
 
Darkswordz

Darkswordz

They've also cut prices on the 5800X as well. Pretty nice deal for a great all-around CPU. :smug:


1.png
 
M

MikeS300

Went to micro center with the chance they would have 12th gen in stock. They had lots of stock. I could not pass on a 12700k for $369 and ROG strix-a ddr4 board. They knocked another $20 off the board since I bought a cpu. 12900k would have been awesome but common sense kicked in and I realized that I did not need a $650 cpu for only a small uptick in performance. $750 out the door.
 
Pkirk618

Pkirk618

I've had to drop by MC twice for two price drop matches. 12700 is down to 349.00 -- pretty sweet deal. Of course it's by design as you have to go in to retrieve the refund (and buy more shit one doesn't need) but at least I'm close enough to make such a trip. Just sucks they're not located in more states.
 
