12600k 12700k already getting big price cuts.

Went to micro center with the chance they would have 12th gen in stock. They had lots of stock. I could not pass on a 12700k for $369 and ROG strix-a ddr4 board. They knocked another $20 off the board since I bought a cpu. 12900k would have been awesome but common sense kicked in and I realized that I did not need a $650 cpu for only a small uptick in performance. $750 out the door.