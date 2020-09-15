Zen 3 Pricings vs Zen 2 pricings in upcoming month - worth waiting or should I buy new setup now?

Hi [H] ! This is my first post here. I managed to put aside a hefty (for me at least) £2000. I spent entire weekend on one of UK's part picker website, and came up with a build that would be based on 570x AORUS ULTRA and 3700x. At this very moment I can pick 3700x at about 260 GBP. But then during my research (forgive me for being uneducated about new tech) I stumbled upon article that announced Zen 3 line on October 28th. Now, the question is: Should I buy the setup now, would new Zen 3 processors replace current Zen 2 line with same pricings, would old gen gonna be even cheaper. I really don't know.If that helps, here is what I put together with a help of my tech-y friend:Thank you in advance for Your replies.M.