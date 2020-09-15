Zen 3 Pricings vs Zen 2 pricings in upcoming month - worth waiting or should I buy new setup now?

Hi [H] ! This is my first post here. I managed to put aside a hefty (for me at least) £2000. I spent entire weekend on one of UK's part picker website, and came up with a build that would be based on 570x AORUS ULTRA and 3700x. At this very moment I can pick 3700x at about 260 GBP. But then during my research (forgive me for being uneducated about new tech) I stumbled upon article that announced Zen 3 line on October 28th. Now, the question is: Should I buy the setup now, would new Zen 3 processors replace current Zen 2 line with same pricings, would old gen gonna be even cheaper. I really don't know.

If that helps, here is what I put together with a help of my tech-y friend:

1600178806428.png

Thank you in advance for Your replies.

M.
 
I mean, you're probably looking at a mid-November launch, so I wouldn't necessarily not buy now if you need a computer, but you'll probably get better performance (at a higher launch price) if you wait. Rumor is that NAND pricing is falling again, so if you wait you might get better deals on memory and the SSD.

As it stands now, you'll be waiting a month for your video card to be released anyway...
 
