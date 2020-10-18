Zen 3 Launch Availability

After seeing the 3080 debacle, just how difficult will it be to get a zen 3 processor in the month of november?
I feel like they are going to end up like the 3300x cpu which is sold out everywhere and being scalped by weirdos.
The demand will definitely be high and I feel the supply will be low due to consoles and gpus taking up fab space.
Someone tell me i'm wrong.
I feel like they are going to end up like the 3300x cpu which is sold out everywhere and being scalped by weirdos.
The demand will definitely be high and I feel the supply will be low due to consoles and gpus taking up fab space.
Someone tell me i'm wrong.