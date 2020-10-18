Zen 3 Launch Availability

When will it be possible to buy a Zen 3 cpu without using a bot or paying Scalper rates?

  • On launch Day

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Days after Launch

    Votes: 1 20.0%

  • Weeks after Launch

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Months after Launch

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • When Intel Rocket Lake releases

    Votes: 0 0.0%
xSneak

After seeing the 3080 debacle, just how difficult will it be to get a zen 3 processor in the month of november?
I feel like they are going to end up like the 3300x cpu which is sold out everywhere and being scalped by weirdos.
The demand will definitely be high and I feel the supply will be low due to consoles and gpus taking up fab space.

Someone tell me i'm wrong. :(
 
Gigantopithecus

xSneak said:
Someone tell me i'm wrong. :(
Updating a BIOS and upgrading a CPU is riskier, more time-consuming, and requires more knowledge than upgrading a GPU. Plus the B450 and X470 folks won't be able to upgrade on launch day afaik because BIOS updates for those won't be available until January (I think I read that somewhere?). That lowers the number of potential buyers.

I have no plans to upgrade from my 3700X until AM5/DDR5, but scarcity-induced scalping is shitty so hopefully it won't happen with Zen 3.
 
xSneak

Gigantopithecus said:
Updating a BIOS and upgrading a CPU is riskier, more time-consuming, and requires more knowledge than upgrading a GPU. Plus the B450 and X470 folks won't be able to upgrade on launch day afaik because BIOS updates for those won't be available until January (I think I read that somewhere?). That lowers the number of potential buyers.

I have no plans to upgrade from my 3700X until AM5/DDR5, but scarcity-induced scalping is shitty so hopefully it won't happen with Zen 3.
Were the zen 2 cpus available on launch? I'm just switching over from intel so I'm not sure what to expect. When I bought a 9900k I was able to get it very close to the launch date from provantage.
 
