You're Most Anticipated 2023 Games

After Elden Ring, 2022 feels like it was underwhelming for new releases. And by underwhelming I really mean boring; bored to the point of brain damage.

We've got monster truck sized GPUs now at the end of 2022 and we've got not a lot to feed them. Timespy is the #1 RTX 4090 game. I'm tossing cards into a hat.

Fortunately, 2023 looks like it's going to be absolutely packed with big releases. And we'll finally get our first DirectStorage titles. And the Year of the Linux Desktop. And Comix will have some new games to refund on Steam.

2023
Starfield
Alan Wake 2
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion
Homeworld 3
Diablo IV
Destiny 2: Lightfall
The Wolf Among Us 2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Assassins Creed Mirage
Resident Evil 4 Remake
The Lords of the Fallen (sequel to LOTF)
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Dead Space remake
Atlas Fallen
Company of Heroes 3
Lies of P
ARC Raiders
Barbie® Dreamhouse Onlyfans Party
 
My top 3

Starfield: getting mad about Bethesda bugs is always a bonfire gaming event - these community moments are preciously scarce.

Lies of P: Bloodborne/Soulslike that looks very promising

ARC Raiders: the trailer seemed to go over most people's heads, but I thought it was a mind blower that looked like the game might have something. If it ever gets finished.
 
Flogger23m

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl
Last of Us Part 1 Remake (assuming this is coming)
Horizon Forbidden West (assuming this is coming)
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion
Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion
Atomic Heart
Alan Wake 2
Homeworld 3
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

In rough order.

Another good 6-8 games that are out now that I want to play. Some others I have "meh" interest in when patched (Saints Row, Gotham Knights). Not going to have enough time to finish them all anytime soon.

Next up for me is Miles Morales and Uncharted 4 DLC which came out this year.
 
kamxam

Pretty much interested in the following:

Hogwarts Legacy
Horizon Forbidden West
The Wolf among Us sequel (Loved the first one)
Starfield
Vampire: Bloodlines 2 (If it ever comes out that is)
Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion

And the Most of all:
Hello Kitty Island adventure
1669639581652.png
 
AceGoober

AceGoober

In order of preference:

Starfield
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion
Homeworld 3
Diablo IV
Atomic Heart

Really anticipating Starfield arriving on scene next year.
 
P

polonyc2

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 would be #1 on my list but I'm doubting it hits in 2023
Starfield I have lower expectations but hope to be pleasantly surprised

in no particular order:
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Rocksteady's follow-up to Arkham Knight)
Atomic Heart
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Life of Pi
Cyberpunk 2077 expansion
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Last of Us: Part 1
System Shock remake
Dead Space remake
Returnal (PC)

I'll add a separate section for as of yet unannounced PS titles I most want to play:
Demon's Souls
Horizon Forbidden West
Ghost of Tsushima

another section for titles that could surprise or suck:
Skull and Bones
Redfall (I trust Arkane Studios)
Forspoken
 
Armenius

Armenius

Code: 
 January 26 - Dead Space
February 10 - Hogwarts Legacy
February 21 - Atomic Heart
February 23 - Company of Heroes 3
February 24 - Octopath Traveler II
   March 24 - Resident Evil 4
   April 20 - Ad Infinitum

No Date - Aliens: Dark Descent
No Date - Diablo IV
No Date - Earthlock 2
No Date - Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
No Date - Exoprimal
No Date - Forza Motorsport
No Date - Homeworld 3
No Date - Lies of P
No Date - Pacific Drive
No Date - Pragmata
No Date - RoboCop: Rogue City
No Date - Silent Hill 2
No Date - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
No Date - Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
No Date - Unholy
 
DFenz

DFenz

STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl
Elden Ring Expansion (unconfirmed, but likely)
Resident Evil 4 Remake
Dead Space Remake
Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty
Forza Motorsport
Starfield
 
F

Flogger23m

polonyc2 said:
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (Rocksteady's follow-up to Arkham Knight)
Oh look, a game I didn't know existed that I will have to put in my "play in the future" list.

I left out Starfield because the reveal looked very disappointing. If it is Fallout in space I may enjoy it, but it looked like it took everything I hated about Fallout 4 (base building, resource gathering) and increased it more. Combat looked meh, and no voice acting just adds to the half baked look of it. I am interested in this game, but It looked underwhelming enough that it is essentially low on the must play list so I didn't include it.

Of course I see many of my anticipated games not coming in 2023, or coming very late. So I may end up playing Starfield if it is actually released. I expect STALKER to get delayed, Horizon Forbidden West may slip to 2024, etc.
 
U

UnknownSouljer

I can't think of anything. Maybe Balduar's Gate 3 if it comes out in 2023 from early access.

Everything else listed in this thread is either a "no" or a "maybe" depending on if I'm interested in that title. The "maybe's" are all games I'll wait for reviews on, at which point it will either be a no, or I'll pick it up at some point when there's a sale.
 
D

Dan_D

I'm looking forward to the sequel to Star Wars JedI Fallen Order, the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl but that's about it. I am keeping an eye on Starfield, but I typically don't like Bethesda games.
 
CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

Starfield
Starfield
Starfield
Starfield
Dead Space remake
Starfield
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
Starfield
Starfield
Atomic Heart
Starfield

Not necessarily in that order.
 
sharknice

sharknice

I am most anticipated games of 2023.


Stormgate is by far my most anticipated game. I'm not sure it's actually supposed to come out in 2023 though.


Also excited for Starfield.
 
V

vegeta535

DPI said:
I mean, there's gotta be something.
I was super excited for GoW but nearly 3 weeks later I still haven't beaten it and have little desire to pick it back up. I don't hate either. I think it is great but idk I just don't care anymore. Time for me to find a new hobbie.
 
horse

horse

polonyc2 said:
I'll add a separate section for as of yet unannounced PS titles I most want to play:
Demon's Souls
Horizon Forbidden West
Ghost of Tsushima
I can agree with all those.
I'll add in a Bloodborne Remake (if its real or not)
Also Atlas Fallen - Deck 13's new game (the ones who made The Surge 1 and 2
Lords of the Fallen Remake ~Maybe, we'll see.
and I've discovered this little gem the other day
 
MacLeod

MacLeod

Dead Space will be a day 1 buy for me. Stalker looks pretty good to me.... Not sure if I'll get it or not but I'll definitely check it out.
 
C

CaptainClueless

If there's a CP2077 expansion/DLC coming out next year, that's definitely #1.
RE4 remake.
Dead Space remake.
Returnal PC port (hopefully it's real).
I guess if The Last of Us finally makes its way to PC, I'll actually play it (third time buying it is a charm, right?).

That's pretty much it, in terms of games I have a positive outlook on next year.

I expect Starfield to flop.
STALKER 2 delays do not bode well for it.
Same goes for CoH3... delay after delay.
I'm done with Destiny.
Diablo 4 will surely be a disaster given the current state of Blizzard.
Alan Wake 2... hopefully a success?
Etc etc. Lots of hopeful sequels building upon ruined/ancient IP next year it seems.
 
