You're Most Anticipated 2023 Games

After Elden Ring, 2022 feels like it was underwhelming for new releases. And by underwhelming I really mean boring; bored to the point of brain damage.
We've got monster truck sized GPUs now at the end of 2022 and we've got not a lot to feed them. Timespy is the #1 RTX 4090 game. I'm tossing cards into a hat.
Fortunately, 2023 looks like it's going to be absolutely packed with big releases. And we'll finally get our first DirectStorage titles. And the Year of the Linux Desktop. And Comix will have some new games to refund on Steam.
2023
Starfield
Alan Wake 2
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Heart of Chernobyl
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Expansion
Homeworld 3
Diablo IV
Destiny 2: Lightfall
The Wolf Among Us 2
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Assassins Creed Mirage
Resident Evil 4 Remake
The Lords of the Fallen (sequel to LOTF)
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Dead Space remake
Atlas Fallen
Company of Heroes 3
Lies of P
ARC Raiders
Barbie® Dreamhouse Onlyfans Party
