You're Most Anticipated 2023 Games

Oh look, a game I didn't know existed that I will have to put in my "play in the future" list.I left out Starfield because the reveal looked very disappointing. If it is Fallout in space I may enjoy it, but it looked like it took everything I hated about Fallout 4 (base building, resource gathering) and increased it more. Combat looked meh, and no voice acting just adds to the half baked look of it. I am interested in this game, but It looked underwhelming enough that it is essentially low on the must play list so I didn't include it.Of course I see many of my anticipated games not coming in 2023, or coming very late. So I may end up playing Starfield if it is actually released. I expect STALKER to get delayed, Horizon Forbidden West may slip to 2024, etc.