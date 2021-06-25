Your daily reminder to not trust "Free" games from the interwebs

I'm a believer in paying for the software I use, so I usually don't download stuff like this.



I did grab a few FarCry games though. I had already paid for them on Steam, but when I went to launch them they wanted me to create an online Ubisoft account though, and I don't want an online Ubisoft account, so I justified downloading what I had already paid for to play it on my terms, completely offline.



I scanned the crap out of it before installing though, and have regularly scheduled scans from a dual boot (linux, using ClamAV) and have never noticed any suspicious load that could be mining, so I think I am OK.



I also only use Windows for games, so worst case, I can just nuke and reinstall.



Time for another added scan just in case...