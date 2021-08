Xfinity - Cable Modem question

I have always owned my own cable modem so I do not mind paying the extra cost as eventually you break even. Used to be able to get a cable modem on sale and with rebate making it like $40-$60 at bestbuy...



anyway...

xfinity upgraded my internet from 600mb down to 800mb down but my cable modem doesnt support it.. I am going 1.2gb anyway -.. simple reason why...

if you go over the 1.2gb data cap (which I do) extra charge... $5 for every 500gb... up to $25.. well for $30/m can go unlimited and 1.2gb...



so...

my dilemma - cable modem - do i go Motorola or NetGear?



Motorola - MB8611 - $150

NetGear - CM2000 - $199



My wireless router is NetGear x4s and it is ok... but it is simply a cable modem... so Motorola for the $50 cheaper???

thx guys...