DoubleTap said: Looks like a Silverstone FT03 mini.



My desk just tole me that it would be happy to make some room... Click to expand...

Yeah, my exact thoughts when I saw the new design.I really like it, reading the transcript it can be placed both horizontal and vertical, so imagine it should still fit in traditional spaces. It totally would look at home sitting on my desk. Big fan of MS' Xbox One S and X designs, hoping the new X series is just as quiet.Still, it's going to come down to the games for me. I can't say the Senua trailer did much for me (never played the original, so not feeling the hype based on that).