Xbox X

erek

erek

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,298
Most powerful gaming machine of all time.

ELog5_fUEAANS0x?format=jpg&name=4096x4096.jpg




"Building on our compatibility promise, with Xbox Series X we’re also investing in consumer-friendly pathways to game ownership across generations. Leading the way with our first-party titles including Halo Infinite in 2020, we’re committed to ensuring that games from Xbox Game Studios support cross-generation entitlements and that your Achievements and game saves are shared across devices. As we branch out and extend gaming to more players around the world, console gaming will remain at the heart of our Xbox offering. Game creators around the globe are already hard at work building content for Xbox Series X and our 15 Xbox Game Studios are developing the largest and most creatively diverse lineup of Xbox exclusive games in our history. On behalf of Team Xbox, we’re excited to enter the future of console gaming with you and can’t wait to share more in 2020."

https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2019/12/12/microsoft-unveils-xbox-series-x/
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
20,340
DTN107 said:
I thought the actually name was "Xbox Series X" and not just "Xbox X"
Click to expand...
It's a horrible name, regardless. Marketing fail. I hope there is a Scarlett edition like the Scorpio edition at launch.
 
D

Derangel

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,333
Archaea said:
Most powerful gaming machine of all time.

View attachment 206784
Click to expand...
They never said that. erek is totally misquoting the article. Hell, they aren't even saying it's the most powerful console of all time. What, exactly, was said was

TFA said:
Xbox Series X will be our fastest, most powerful console ever
Click to expand...
Emphasis added by me.
 
cybereality

cybereality

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Mar 22, 2008
Messages
4,966
That Senua trailer looked amazing. I mean, if that is real-time it's sick!!!

Hope it's not like the PS3 E3 BS trailers.
 
D

Derangel

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,333
cybereality said:
That Senua trailer looked amazing. I mean, if that is real-time it's sick!!!

Hope it's not like the PS3 E3 BS trailers.
Click to expand...
Even if its real time it's still only in-engine and not in-game. I wouldn't expect the final game to look quite that good. Maybe on PC it could get close, but I imagine on the console it will still look amazing but not like THAT.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Joined
Dec 12, 2008
Messages
2,885
DoubleTap said:
Looks like a Silverstone FT03 mini.

My desk just tole me that it would be happy to make some room...
Click to expand...
Yeah, my exact thoughts when I saw the new design.

I really like it, reading the transcript it can be placed both horizontal and vertical, so imagine it should still fit in traditional spaces. It totally would look at home sitting on my desk. Big fan of MS' Xbox One S and X designs, hoping the new X series is just as quiet.

Still, it's going to come down to the games for me. I can't say the Senua trailer did much for me (never played the original, so not feeling the hype based on that).
 
U

UnknownSouljer

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Sep 24, 2001
Messages
6,140
Conman said:
Xbox One = Xbone

Xbox Series X = Xbox SeX? SeX Box?
Click to expand...
XSX seems the most obvious. Heck, on a keyboard "x" and "s" are directly next to each other, simple for the hunt and peck crowd.

On topic, I hope they designed the thermals to work while this thing is on its side. I guarantee most won't have it vertical, just like most didn't have the PS3 vertical even though it was presented that way.
 
R

Revdarian

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 16, 2010
Messages
2,517
filip said:
looks better than the ps5 leaks.
Click to expand...
You are confusing the development kit with an actual console. Heck the standard development kit looks like a vcr, they just went special to make note that this was their fifth but otherwise it would be a literal black rectangular box.
 
Auer

Auer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,284
I hope it sells in the billions, and that as a side effect more games show up on the PC thru XGP.

I also hope this will be a good thing for AMD.

Hope #3 was that maybe there would have been something mentioned about Ray Tracing and AMD's take on it, but....crickets..
 
Domingo

Domingo

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
17,512
I can probably make this fit in my entertainment setup as long as you can lay it on its side. Still not sure I'll need one, though. As long as MS keeps putting out their exclusives on PC, my Xbox has simply been an Amazon Video and Disney+ machine. If I could play those two services in 4K/Atmos on my PC I'd probably just sell the damn thing.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
20,340
cybereality said:
That Senua trailer looked amazing. I mean, if that is real-time it's sick!!!

Hope it's not like the PS3 E3 BS trailers.
Click to expand...
"In engine," no doubt. Game engines are already starting to look that good. The fact that the next gen consoles are close to PCs in performance this time around means only good things to come in the future. The only thing that can sink it is if we continue this stupid fad of shallow multiplayer money printing machines.
 
D

Derangel

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,333
Auer said:
I hope it sells in the billions, and that as a side effect more games show up on the PC thru XGP.

I also hope this will be a good thing for AMD.

Hope #3 was that maybe there would have been something mentioned about Ray Tracing and AMD's take on it, but....crickets..
Click to expand...
AMD will probably make a lot of revenue off of the PS5 and XSX (like they did for current consoles) but probably not a huge amount of profit (like with current consoles). AMD is in a much better position these days than they were when current consoles were being designed but I still doubt they're making a ton of profit on a per chip basis.
 
Auer

Auer

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,284
Armenius said:
"In engine," no doubt. Game engines are already starting to look that good. The fact that the next gen consoles are close to PCs in performance this time around means only good things to come in the future. The only thing that can sink it is if we continue this stupid fad of shallow multiplayer money printing machines.
Click to expand...
Showcasing Senua was an interesting and encouraging choice. The original is certainly not shallow.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
20,340
Auer said:
Showcasing Senua was a interesting and encouraging choice. The original is certainly not shallow.
Click to expand...
Did not imply that at all. Senua's Sacrifice is one of my favorite games of 2017.
 
F

Fix Me

Gawd
Joined
Mar 20, 2007
Messages
682
exlink said:
If I care about power then I play on my PC. If I care about playing quality exclusives then I buy a PlayStation. No point in getting an Xbox for me.
Click to expand...
Ditto. Nearly anythiung worth playing on an Xbox is also available in Windows.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top