Xbox Series X = $499

Xbox Series S = $399

Pricing predictions?I think $499 will be the higher SKU with likely a 2TB SSD and then the lower end will be $399 with a 1TB SSD. Since it's Xbox "Series" X, the "X" could very well be the higher-tier option just like we have the One X and One S now. So my prediction:And the $399 will directly compete with the popular PS4 launch pricing. I think the only difference between the two or more variants of the Xbox Series will be HDD size and maybe type. In fact, maybe there will be SSD and regular HDD options. Like "Well for $499 you get a 1TB High Speed SSD," but for $399 you get a regular 2TB HDD...Tell me how much the PC that runs 4K 60FPS up to 120fps variable refresh with 8k visuals support will run you...People say dumb shit like this every year. "Might as well build a PC." Well again... even the Xbox One X has incredible performance and visuals and can not be matched by a PC in the same price point. $300 for a PC that runs 60FPS 4K games is not easy to find, and would look mostly shitty in a living room which is where these devices live. The convenience of a console can not be overstated and there is a place for them in a living room especially as the entertainment hub of said living room. Even the PS4 Pro produces some of the best 4K visuals i've ever seen whether they're checkerboard or not and again at the price point that Microsoft and Sony are releasing these products they are truly impressive.I love building PCs as much as everyone else here, but I am really tired of seeing the "might as well buy a PC" arguments. There is a place for consoles in the home and especially in the living room. PC is not the answer for everything.