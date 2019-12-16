Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'Console Gaming & Acc.' started by vegeta535, Dec 12, 2019.
Yawn. Might as well just make a PC for the living room now. Looks like one.
WTH??...a mini-tower?...specs are impressive- the Xbox Series X will include a custom-designed CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 and Radeon RDNA architecture...Microsoft is also using an NVMe SSD on Xbox Series X, which promises to boost load times...Xbox Series X will also support 8K gaming, frame rates of up to 120 fps in games, ray tracing, and variable refresh rate support
The PS5 will be slightly more powerful for $100 less!
even if the Xbox was more powerful I would still go with the PS5...the exclusives are way more important then the hardware and Sony has that locked down
Damn right. I had zero interest in getting a Xbone. The exclusives that for PC releases were meh. I was excited for GoW5 and it turned out to be the worst in the series. Godfall for PS5 is looking interesting.
Did they say if there will be a media drive? That's the main thing I use my XB One X for. But yeah, PC for everything else.
You can see a slot on it so I would assume so. I think there will be at least 2 more disc based system before going all digital.
Pricing predictions?
I think $499 will be the higher SKU with likely a 2TB SSD and then the lower end will be $399 with a 1TB SSD. Since it's Xbox "Series" X, the "X" could very well be the higher-tier option just like we have the One X and One S now. So my prediction:
Xbox Series X = $499
Xbox Series S = $399
And the $399 will directly compete with the popular PS4 launch pricing. I think the only difference between the two or more variants of the Xbox Series will be HDD size and maybe type. In fact, maybe there will be SSD and regular HDD options. Like "Well for $499 you get a 1TB High Speed SSD," but for $399 you get a regular 2TB HDD...
Tell me how much the PC that runs 4K 60FPS up to 120fps variable refresh with 8k visuals support will run you...
People say dumb shit like this every year. "Might as well build a PC." Well again... even the Xbox One X has incredible performance and visuals and can not be matched by a PC in the same price point. $300 for a PC that runs 60FPS 4K games is not easy to find, and would look mostly shitty in a living room which is where these devices live. The convenience of a console can not be overstated and there is a place for them in a living room especially as the entertainment hub of said living room. Even the PS4 Pro produces some of the best 4K visuals i've ever seen whether they're checkerboard or not and again at the price point that Microsoft and Sony are releasing these products they are truly impressive.
I love building PCs as much as everyone else here, but I am really tired of seeing the "might as well buy a PC" arguments. There is a place for consoles in the home and especially in the living room. PC is not the answer for everything.
I'm sticking to my guns that this will be $600. Maybe what you call the 'S' will be $400. I have a feeling that it is going to be a digital only device like the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. I also think in order to keep the entry price down that 1TB will be standard with upgradeable storage options and continued support for external storage expansion.
Tell me how this will run games at 8K resolution on a GPU as powerful as a 1080 Ti. It's going to be dynamic resolution like everything else on consoles these days. I have no doubt that it will be able to hit true 4K up to 60 FPS in a lot of games, though.
People say dumb shit about consoles every time new ones are set to come out, too. Remember that by the time this comes out the hardware in the console will be 2 generations behind PC. So it may sound impressive for a console right now, but it will be cheaper and mainstream by the end of next year. No doubt one will be able to build a "4K 60 FPS" gaming PC for $600 or less by that time.
still personal preference.. for me there hasn't been a single sony exclusive even dating back to ps1 that i've ever given a shit about but then again the only 2 games i cared about on xbox was mech assault(dead) and forza motorsports(on PC as well now) so there's no point in me even bothering to buy a new xbox, lol.
i'd say the 600 dollar prediction is probably spot on Armenius.
yeah i believe they're keeping the bluray drive but there will also be a digital only version.
How will it be 2 generations behind? Zen2 launched this year and RDNA2 (or whatever AMD calls the next version) won't be out until sometime next year. Both are being used in the upcoming consoles. As for a $600 4K60 PC by the end of next year? I wouldn't count on it, at least not one that's going to produce around console level graphics in late-2020 and beyond titles.
You actually believe this thing will be playing AAA games at 8k? The best will be output video and maybe some simple indie games running at 8k. I doubt it will even run all games at 40k60 let alone 120. Most games on the xbone x are not true 4k/60. They use dynamic resolution and most the time are 30fps. IDK why you getting so angry over facts and trying to defend the Xbox. I been play consoles all my life and still typically play my PS4 more then my pretty high end PC. I just don't care about the Xbox since most their decent games come to the PC. Even of they didn't there is very little reason for me to own one.
The console vs. PC argument has always been nonsense. Just buy what you want and enjoy it. It's pointless to argue back and forth over which one is better.
Definitely never said that and I am not angry, but like Armenius said the argument is pointless. There is a place for consoles and PC and neither can or will ever replace the other. AS you can see from all the shit in my sig I don't have to defend anything. I enjoy all the platforms. All I am saying is that for the longest time people have tried to say that you can build a PC capable of the same things the consoles are and that is not the case. Also yes most games are not 4k / 60FPS on Xbox but a lot are and the list is expanding a lot. If you look at the below wikipedia link and sort by FPS you will see a fair amount of games use native 4k and 60fps. I think the Series X will likely be able to handle most of the games coming out at 4K but not necessarily all of them at 60fps.
And yeah their 8K claim is funny, but they never said it will play 8k games but rather "be compatible with" 8k content meaning movies and stuff. So yeah I doubt we'll see any 8k games. Especially when nobody has a 8k tv and the adoption will likely be next to nothing until 8Ks drop under $1000 in about 5 years.
According to whom? No price has been announced or even rumored for this thing. PS5 has been rumored to be $499, but nothing official from that camp either. Likewise on specs, we don't know know much on PS5 beyond being Ryzen architecture, but the prevailing rumor is 9.2TFLOPS. Basically the same story for Series X, but current rumor is 12TFLOPS. We know almost nothing concrete about either system, yet you're talking as if you know something factual.
literally all their games come to PC now I believe...and with that Xbox Game Pass for PC program you get pretty much every Xbox game
retarded name.
They are famously bad at naming their consoles.
They are good at backing themselves into a corner with console names. Xbox 360 was a stupid name with no logical place to follow up. Xbox One was also a stupid name with no logical place to follow up. Xbox Series X is a a stupid name with no logical way to follow up, and unquestionably the worst of the lot. At least with the other two , I can understand how Microsoft ended up where they did. Series X, I honestly can't figure out how anyone thought that was a good name for a game console. It's nonsense.
The ironic thing to me is they seem to come up with good working titles. I thought Project Scorpio and Project Scarlett were both interesting names. They probably should have just called this thing Xbox Scarlett.
Should've called this Xbox 4. The revision could've been Xbox 4 X, Ultra, whatever.
I think $600 is too much unless it is notably higher end. I think this will sit at $400 for a lower end model, $500 for a higher end version (more storage space). Cheap $550 laptops have 1TB SSDs. Saw one today at Costco, said NVMe PCI SSD. Can easily see a 1TB version being $500. Probably a lower end drive like an Intel 660P, but should be decent enough and a massive jump over an HDD.
The names get people talking, I'd say they're doing what they intended to do. Who's talking about the PS5 right now? Social discussion is dominated by the XSX and it's "dumb" name. Word is getting out there and people will remember it.
Doesn't translate into sales though. The Xbox One had terrible marketing and it has paid for it dearly. Longer term the lack of exclusives hurt it, but the pricing and bad marketing certainly did in the initial days. Months after the release people still thought you couldn't buy used games for the One.
Well. yeah. Xbox marketing in general is miles better now than it was back then. They'll need to up their game a bit more next year though.
X2...
But of course they won't. It'll be the Xbox i10 10999XTREME XDITION
I don't think thats possible. Even if MS used qlc and bought in volume theres no way they are doing 2tb nvme ssd in the series X for $499. At best its a 1tb ssd. Most likely the base will be a 500gb. I would be massively surprised if they had a 2tb nvme for $499.
It will have to be 1TB. They can't go backwards with the X and multiple S bundles shipping with 1TB hard drives. If the rumor of two consoles are true I could see the cheaper one being 500GB.
They can't use the same naming scheme as PlayStation and if they did, they certainly can't have their console's number being lower than Sony's. That's the whole reason they keep having to come up with these dumb names, because Sony was a generation ahead of them before the first Xbox came out. They could pull a Samsung and just skip a number to call it the Xbox 5, but that's lame too.
Agree with this. This is why, even though I think it was a silly name, Xbox 360 made sense. From a marketing standpoint, you don't want Xbox 2 to be competing against Playstation 3. I think Microsoft is better off going the way of Nintendo and coming up with a new name for each generation. I just don't see the moniker "Series" as exciting or interesting. I know it's just a name, it just seems a baffling choice to me. Should have just been a random buzzword. Xbox Scarlett, Xbox Infinity, Xbox Ultra... whatever. Just something better than Series.
A $499 SKU with a 2TB SSD does seem really lofty to me, but I also don't see them bothering with anything under 1TB. Digital distribution is already dominating this generation (I think I saw it makes up roughly 80% of sales) and is only going to continue to increase. AAA games are already crossing the 100GB threshold, and that too is only going to increase. I think we're heading into a generation where 100GB will be normal and 150-200GB will be likely for larger titles. Considering a good chunk will get reserved for system use, there is absolutely no way a 500GB SKU would cut it.
I could see a lower tier SKU double dipping, especially if that's the rumored diskless console. A 250GB SSD for system use and a 2TB HDD for storage would make sense. Hell, even a higher end SKU could probably do well to include both a SSD and HDD. At the very least they will have to give us the option to expand storage at launch.
Nobody including Microsoft said anything about NVME.
It's been hinted that the next generation of consoles will be fast SSDs, so presumably NVME. Sony has specifically said that it's SSD is faster than any consumer product on the market today. It's logical to assume Microsoft will tow the same line, and there really isn't much reason not to. There is no logical reason to toss in a consumer SATA SSD versus having an SSD directly on the motherboard, which the later would have no reason to be on a SATA controller. I think it's very safe to assume, even if they aren't specifically NVME, we'll have NVME speeds with the drives on these consoles.
I don't personally recall anything about there being "fast" SSDs... just a SSD. They mentioned that load times would be eliminated by using the SSD as additional memory which I guess makes sense. Reminds me of ReadyBoost that was developed back in the Vista days where supposedly you could use a thumb drive as additional memory to speed-up load-times. I think to keep costs down they will definitely use SATA SSDs and they will HAVE to have a 2TB option with game installs coming in over 100GB now easily. If they do use a NVME then that'd be great but I think that may be too pricey. Maybe because Microsoft would be buying so much in bulk they could get some cheap NVME which would be great but I think in order to keep costs down they'll go with a SATA SSD. I mean to this day I still sometimes replace HDDs with SSDs and it's a huge difference even if it's a SATA.
NvME drives are getting pretty cheap these days and since MS will be buying millions of them over the next few years they'll get some pretty huge bulk discounts. They could even go for QLC based drives since running out of SLC cache wouldn't be a big concern on a game console. I'd prefer user replaceable standard 2.5" SSDs, but I wouldn't count M.2 NvME drives out entirely.
Sounds reasonable. I just hope Microsoft doesn't sacrifice size/space for speed in terms of the SSD they choose because like I said game installs are getting ridiculously huge and aren't going to get smaller.
Worst to worst I would just use a large external and swap active games back and forth with the internal. Already have a couple 8TB drives dedicated to my consoles.
https://www.gamespot.com/articles/x...xbox-one-/1100-6472198/?utm_source=reddit.com
Directly from Spencer, "We've invested in NVMe solid-state drives and we're also giving developers a lot of new capabilities, and on top of that, try to virtually eliminate load times"
As has been said, NVME drives are getting close to the cost of SATA drives. And honestly, my guess is that NVME drives aren't really any more expensive to produce, they sell for more because they are better, because people will pay more. Microsoft will be buying these by the millions, they obviously will be paying substantially less than you or I. The difference in cost, whatever it may be for us, doesn't exist for them.
My assumption is that 1TB will be standard. Over time, we may see premium models with 2tb drives, just like we may see discount models with small SSD + HDD combinations. And really, I don't think these consoles should have massive SSDs anyway. They are too expensive relative to the way they improve the experience. I'd rather see my money going towards a more powerful system. I think the best thing that MS could do is give us a 1TB SSD and a 2-4TB spinner, and let the system and/or developers intelligently manage what files benefit from being on an SSD, and what files do not. Put assets that stream in on the fly on SSD, and put things like audio files (which generally take up A LOT of space and wouldn't really benefit from being on an SSD) onto a hard drive.
Regardless of whatever storage we end up getting, USB storage out of the box can pretty much be expected, and that's the smart way for Microsoft to let the end user decide what they want most. You want your console packed to the brim with with SSD storage, feel free to drop an extra $200 on a 2TB external SSD. Meanwhile, I'd rather spend half that on an 8TB spinner and know that i'm both saving cash and can carelessly fill up my console without ever giving storage a second thought.
I've filled up my 8TB for my Xbox One, just FYI . It felt weird having to delete stuff again. I had a bad habit of downloading everything on Game Pass whether or not I expected to play it. Still, after I got rid of that stuff I'm using over 6TB.
Totally agree. Well in this case I am excited. In terms of external USB storage... for sure it will work the same as when I upgraded from a Xbox One S to the One X. I have an external 4TB hard drive for games, and it was literally just plug-and-play to get all my games working on the new console. Since the Series X is compatible with all previous Xbox titles then I am sure it will be the same plug-and-play. I am excited what Microsoft can do with a NVME given the very specific use-case scenario with the Xbox.
You guys going on and on about 1TB and 2TB NVMe's are inhaling paint thinner.
The fact Spencer's being coy about capacity tells me it's going to be some tiered storage scheme with a tiny NVMe caching a 1TB 5400RPM. Enjoy.
They are being coy about all their specs. There's no reason to tell people a year out what size storage we're going to have. They may not yet know. And if they do, they definitely don't want Sony to know. They have a good reason for being coy.
2TB is really unlikely, but 1TB I see as possible. Consumer NVME drives can be had for $100 these days. I don't know what actual manufacturing cost might be, but whatever it is, Microsoft won't be paying much above that. They likely don't even need to go with retail drives. I'd expect their SSDs will be integrated into the motherboard, so they are basically just paying for the memory chips (which they are going to be buying by the millions, probably tens of millions). All things considered, the cost for storage like this won't be substantial, I don't see 1TB as far fetched. As i've said in other posts though, I really wouldn't be surprised to see SSDs and HDDs together, utilizing either some sort of caching or smart data management that splits up where data is stored. Especially if they have multiple console tiers.
We'll see what's really up in a few months, but I wouldn't speak with such certainty. We know almost nothing about these next gen consoles still.
They're being coy, like console manufactures ALWAYS are before their PR plan says its time to reveal specs. Don't read too much into it right now.