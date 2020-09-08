Xbox Series S

Biggest question mark for me is the 512 GB SSD size and going disc-less. There's not going to be much space to save a game to it.



I wonder what pricing on the proprietary memory cartridges will be like (and how expensive). I wonder if MS could release a 'game cartridge' variant of the memory card. Say a retail boxed version of the game will all of the game files saved to the memory card. The storage space would be smaller (but perhaps keep enough space to install a day 1-style patch/critical patches) to reduce costs.