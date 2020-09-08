Xbox Series S

Nightfire

2[H]4U
Sep 7, 2017
2,591
Microsoft Xbox team has revealed their new light duty console:
Things known so far:
It's small, diskless, and only $300. That is a very good price for casual gamers.

Unknowns:
Pretty much all else. Rumors had it at 4TF of RDNA 2 with 10 GB ram and a clock reduced cpu. Nothing confirmed, though.

No doubt this will be less powerful than the Series X, but could outmatch the One X in some CPU heavy scenarios. .

All in all, looks like MS has a potential winner.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

2[H]4U
Dec 12, 2008
3,113
Biggest question mark for me is the 512 GB SSD size and going disc-less. There's not going to be much space to save a game to it.

I wonder what pricing on the proprietary memory cartridges will be like (and how expensive). I wonder if MS could release a 'game cartridge' variant of the memory card. Say a retail boxed version of the game will all of the game files saved to the memory card. The storage space would be smaller (but perhaps keep enough space to install a day 1-style patch/critical patches) to reduce costs.
 
