Microsoft Xbox team has revealed their new light duty console:
https://www.techpowerup.com/271914/microsoft-unveils-the-xbox-series-s-the-smallest-xbox-ever
Things known so far:
It's small, diskless, and only $300. That is a very good price for casual gamers.
Unknowns:
Pretty much all else. Rumors had it at 4TF of RDNA 2 with 10 GB ram and a clock reduced cpu. Nothing confirmed, though.
No doubt this will be less powerful than the Series X, but could outmatch the One X in some CPU heavy scenarios. .
All in all, looks like MS has a potential winner.
