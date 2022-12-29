XBOX ONE X: A viable 4K UHD Disc Player?

Cannibal Corpse
Hello all,
I was wondering if my XBOX ONE X could be considered a viable 4K UHD Disc Player? I know MS recently added Dolby Atmos to the system as well. (I have never owned or played a 4K UHD disc on this machine, but I just recently bought the Game of Thrones 4K UHD BOX-SET)
According to this thread, it seems that XBOX ONE S has HDMI 2.0b, and supposedly that's good enough for 4K UHD at 60Hz.
Thank you for your kind thoughts.
