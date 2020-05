x570/B550 supports Ryzen 2000 series and 3000 series. It will support upcoming Zen 3 (4000 series) but will probably need a BIOS update. I believe it does not support 1000 series, but check motherboard CPU compatibility.



B450/x470 supports all Ryzen CPUs, but may require a BIOS update for Zen 2. At this point it will not support Zen 3, but there's a possibility (slim at this point) some motherboard makers will support Zen 3 with a BIOS update.



You need Zen 2 (3000 series) for PCIe 4.0 support.