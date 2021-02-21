X570 USB Issues: Keep or Exchange for Intel

Greetings, [H].



I know there's probably not a right or wrong answer here but seeking some input nonetheless.



I have a MSI X570 Unify and a Ryzen 9 5900x. Haven't opened them and can return/exchange both at Micro Center. Motherboard needs to be done by Tuesday because their return policy is 15 days on mobos.



We had the Ryzen 5xxx DOA thing kick up recently but it seems like that's not really an issue. The USB stuff is real though with AMD acknowledging the issue in the last few days. I've experienced it with my current Asrock X570 board. I can swap for an Intel Z590 board and a 10900 or 10850K without any hassle. I am fortunate that my employer picks up whatever hardware I want from Micro Center and I pay it back over time out of my overtime.



My sig rig is a Powerspec pre-built I got in November 2019 when I had just sold my previous i7 6700K/1080 build and didn't have time or energy to get up to speed on what was available then (I'm old). Some of that is coming to my new rig which I'm building because I can and because I want something that I can game with, process/stack astrophotography images, and also run Hyper-V to do lab and testing stuff for work (IT admin).



Would you stick with AMD or switch to Intel? I think AM4 is slated to be replaced so I'm done as far as CPU upgrades. With the Z590 we have Rocket Lake coming soon so I could upgrade CPUs down the road. I really want to build a foundation that will last me the next 3-5 years. Something I can upgrade GPUs in every two years or so.



I am fond of AMD and my 3700x is my first AMD CPU since the Athlon 64 days. But I manage hundreds of PCs, workstations, and servers at my day job and none of them are AMD. Brand doesn't really matter. Just want stable.



Apologies for the wall of confused text. Thanks for reading.



