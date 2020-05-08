X470 TaiChi or X570 Pro 4

Hey guys, looking for some onions on a decision I should make between 2 MB's will be running a 3900X (already purchased, but may downgrade if too much CPU) for Unraid and a Windows VM

Roughly same price, $120 X470 Taichi BNIB or $130 X570 Pro 4 just one week old, used maybe 30 hours so like new? 2 different people selling know both personally.
 
Since official support for Zen3 / 4th gen may not come to X470, I'll go with the X570 just because.
 
