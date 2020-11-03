X-flow radiator, inlet on bottom or top?

My thoughts (which are probably wrong) are that since air rises, having the outlet at the top means more air can potentially keep circulating through the the rest of the loop. Having the inlet at the top means that any air that is in the loop would more likely get trapped in the top of the radiator and not continue circulating through the loop.



As for gravity helping the pump: however far the water falls, it’ll have to be lifted back up that same distance to get back to the pump. So there’s no benefit one way or the other.