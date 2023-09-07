WTS Starfield Standard PC AMD activated code

PayPal f&f, heatware=elzeus
Game code - $40
*Longshot* If you're in the Chicago land area and want to buy the code and a Ryzen 5 7600x send me a pm.
You need one of the following hardware parts to activate the code.
Starfield™ Standard Edition
Eligible AMD Ryzen™ processors
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7800X3D
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700X
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7700
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600X
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7600
Eligible AMD Radeon™ graphics cards
AMD Radeon™ RX 7600
AMD Radeon™ RX 6650 XT
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600 XT
AMD Radeon™ RX 6600
