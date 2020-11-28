(WTF Amazon?) Would you use these or return them?

Zarathustra[H]
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Oct 29, 2000
- Messages
- 31,210
So I ordered a few Mikrotik SFP+ to gigabit copper modules. This is how they arrived:
...just rattling around inside of a cardboard box without any secondary packaging or ESD protection.
What's worse, this wasn't some fly by night marketplace seller. They were sold by a third party vendor, but fulfilled by Amazon!
Would you use them, or return them?
