I have two 7960x (one is delidded, the other is not) and an ASRock X299 OC Formula that are going to be coming out of my desktop this week. Feel free to send a PM or publicly post an offer. It's a lot easier if you'd put what you're loosely looking to spend per platform in the orginal post: $W-X X299 and $Y-Z Threadripper . If we're so far off on pricing I would've read it in your post, never bothered posting this, and it'd save you time reading a potentially pointless response and replying.



Thanks