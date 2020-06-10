FS: X299 | i9-9940x | EVGA X299M | 2x 16GB DDR4 4000 Kit

Doozer
2[H]4U
1x CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 4000 (PC4 32000) Desktop Memory Model CMW16GX4M2Z4000C18 -- $200 shipped
* opened for testing
1x CORSAIR Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 4000 (PC4 32000) Desktop Memory Model CMW16GX4M2Z4000C18 -- $200 shipped
* opened for testing
1x EVGA X299 Micro, 131-SX-E295-KR, LGA 2066, Intel X299, SATA 6Gb/s, USB 3.1, USB 3.0, mATX, Intel Motherboard -- $150 shipped
* have retail box with most accessories
1x Intel Core i9-9940X Skylake X 14-Core 3.3 GHz (4.4 GHz Turbo) LGA 2066 165W BX80673I99940X Desktop Processor -- $750 shipped
* no retail box/bare CPU
I do NOT ship internationally.
I do take PayPal
215-0-0
