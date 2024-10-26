WTB: nVidia GeForce FX 5800 Ultra

erek
$600 shipped Reasonable? Totally up for negotiation
For a moment I thought this meant let's do this in 2077...I'll be 94 then if I am still aroundHow's this do in 2077?
my friend bought one of these and I bought a 9700 pro and it nearly ended the friendship.Bump for the nostalgia.
Wow and no leather jacket in sight.
https://metrovac.com/products/datavac-electric-duster i humbly submit this product as pretty similar to the pitch and volume of the 5800 ultra on a test bench. when I was in middle school around the peak of my LAN party days.Wow and no leather jacket in sight.
Word is, just turn on a jet engine next to your PC and you'll at least simulate having one of these!
The green cooler is my favorite GPU of all time for aestheticsI gave three away. Two green coolers and one clear.
Neat-o, I hadn't seen that before! It's ugly but must be pretty rare.I’m curious about an A300 Ultra just for collecting purposes.. not aesthetics
Would it look better in an nForce chipset mobo or a DFI LanParty? Both had some boards with bright yellow or green expansion/AGP slots, IIRC.The green cooler is my favorite GPU of all time for aesthetics
