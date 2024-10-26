WTB: nVidia GeForce FX 5800 Ultra

$600 shipped Reasonable? Totally up for negotiation


1729902653367.png

1729902680943.png
 
You’re a man possessed. Free bump - the world needs dreamers.
 
All offers up for negotiation, all designs generally up for review!
 
Run a Ryzen 3200G’s IGP at idle, keep a hairdryer running near your PC, and have a family member randomly smack you in the face every five to twenty minutes with no warning to simulate the irrepressible je ne sais quoi of running Nvidia’s most hilarious mistake.
 
someone suggested to me about the green cooler but that actually glows in the dark?

1732024227622.png
 
erek said:
The green cooler is my favorite GPU of all time for aesthetics

View attachment 691697
Click to expand...
Would it look better in an nForce chipset mobo or a DFI LanParty? Both had some boards with bright yellow or green expansion/AGP slots, IIRC. :D

Then all you'd need are some glow-in-the-dark PATA cables and tubing for a custom CPU loop...maybe add a blacklight in the case and go full late 90s/early 2000s haha.

I don't recall ever seeing those WinFast A300 Ultra cards. Ooh mama that's ugly, but definitely unique. I checked eBay just for kicks and got close but no cigar.
 
