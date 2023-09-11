WTB: Nvidia Card for ML

S

Stratus_ss

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 22, 2005
Messages
187
I'm looking for a card for some ML stuff that is newer then kepler.

A 1080 TI could be a good option, ultimately I am looking to stay around $150. I know what's on ebay but I thought I would come here first to see if anyone had a card that needs a new home.

Only cards supporting the latest drivers (535 or similar due to the way the cuda tooling works on modern distros) please
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top