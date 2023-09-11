WTB: Nvidia Card for ML

Stratus_ss
I'm looking for a card for some ML stuff that is newer then kepler.
A 1080 TI could be a good option, ultimately I am looking to stay around $150. I know what's on ebay but I thought I would come here first to see if anyone had a card that needs a new home.
Only cards supporting the latest drivers (535 or similar due to the way the cuda tooling works on modern distros) please
