WTB: Misc computer parts, some older stuff needed

Hello,I have alot of old parts that I want to build and sell locally for extra cash. Few items I'm looking for. But open to others as well. Just looking for cheap parts. Donations welcome.- AMD FX 8 core CPUs. Any 8 series really, coolers are a plus.- DDR2 ram. That's right. 2gb sticks. Not sure if 4gb is easy to find but open to that if you have it.- Non PCIE powered graphics card. Looking for cheap cards like RX 460 and maybe GTX 1050. May even go back to GTX 750Ti- Hard drives 500gb to 1tb- DDR3 or DDR4 2gb sticks min.- power supplies, 400w with pcie power or higherI may be open to combos. Shooting for cheap here so let me know if you have anything you looking to get rid of.Thank you all and everyone stay safe out there.-D