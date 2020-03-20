WTB: GTX 1060/1070 | 1TB NVMe SSD

Thanks man. I am trying to stay away from anything below 1TB. Appreciate it though.I have a brand new 500GB wd sn550 blue
Thanks. Ill check it out.Really good deal on an asus dual 1060 6gb for 115 right now on the forums. https://hardforum.com/threads/asus-dual-gtx-1060-6gb.1994818/
Yeah thanks for the heads up. I have seen them go for $60ish used, so the money thing is a factor atm for me. So I am looking for a used one. Thanks though.WD is selling the SN550 1Tb on their site for $109.99 right now (WD Blue SN550 NVMe). I think if you sign up for email notifications, you can get 10% off of your purchase.
Toilet paper has more endurance than QLC. I have been finding that if its not directly listed, its QLC and they are hiding that fact for 'reasons'
You can find the nfo if you look but in general, a new 1TB at around 100$ is definitely QLC with an endurance of 150-1000 program erase cycles where as TLC has 1500-3000. (MLC has 30k to 35k hence price)
Pretty sure SN550 is TLC just fyi. Id have to do some poking around to find the info somewhere.
I think you are right, though I dont know why these companies make this crucial bit of nfo so hard to fine. Sort of trying to find what type of flash whatever SD card uses.