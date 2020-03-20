WTB: GTX 1060/1070 | 1TB NVMe SSD

R

Retsam

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 2, 2005
Messages
3,568
Looking for a good deal on a the following..


1) GTX 1060 6GB or 1070

2) 1TB NVMe SSD (I prefer WD/Samsung)


Thanks! Lmk.
 
Last edited:
R

Retsam

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 2, 2005
Messages
3,568
Engr62 said:
WD is selling the SN550 1Tb on their site for $109.99 right now (WD Blue SN550 NVMe). I think if you sign up for email notifications, you can get 10% off of your purchase.
Click to expand...
Yeah thanks for the heads up. I have seen them go for $60ish used, so the money thing is a factor atm for me. So I am looking for a used one. :p Thanks though.

WD is also out of stock most of the time on those as well.
 
K

kakureru

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2006
Messages
1,962
Toilet paper has more endurance than QLC. I have been finding that if its not directly listed, its QLC and they are hiding that fact for 'reasons'
 
K

kakureru

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2006
Messages
1,962
Retsam said:
What is? The SN550? I dont think so. Why do you think so?
Click to expand...
You can find the nfo if you look but in general, a new 1TB at around 100$ is definitely QLC with an endurance of 150-1000 program erase cycles where as TLC has 1500-3000. (MLC has 30k to 35k hence price)
 
R

Retsam

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 2, 2005
Messages
3,568
kakureru said:
You can find the nfo if you look but in general, a new 1TB at around 100$ is definitely QLC with an endurance of 150-1000 program erase cycles where as TLC has 1500-3000. (MLC has 30k to 35k hence price)
Click to expand...
Pretty sure SN550 is TLC just fyi. Id have to do some poking around to find the info somewhere.
 
K

kakureru

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 7, 2006
Messages
1,962
Retsam said:
Pretty sure SN550 is TLC just fyi. Id have to do some poking around to find the info somewhere.
Click to expand...
I think you are right, though I dont know why these companies make this crucial bit of nfo so hard to fine. Sort of trying to find what type of flash whatever SD card uses.
 
R

Retsam

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 2, 2005
Messages
3,568
Thanks for the offers!

Still looking for a 1TB NVME SSD. Nobody with a WD SN550 huh?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top