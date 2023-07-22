Would you use Opera GX?

Given what I am about to tell you I bet that the answer would be a resounding NO!
I have used Opera for years and I heard about Opera GX and thought I would try it. I also decide to search what the differences between Opera and Opera GX and I found this:
Rather worrisome.
The Inherent Security Risks of Opera and Opera GX: Unraveling the China Connectionhttps://www.linkedin.com/pulse/inherent-security-risks-opera-gx-unraveling-china-griffin-d-hamell#:~:text=Opera Software, the company behind,] The New York Times).
