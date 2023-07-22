Would you use Opera GX?

Given what I am about to tell you I bet that the answer would be a resounding NO!

I have used Opera for years and I heard about Opera GX and thought I would try it. I also decide to search what the differences between Opera and Opera GX and I found this:

The Inherent Security Risks of Opera and Opera GX: Unraveling the China Connection​

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/inherent-security-risks-opera-gx-unraveling-china-griffin-d-hamell#:~:text=Opera Software, the company behind,] The New York Times).

Rather worrisome.
 
I tried it once, it sucked anyways. I'd rather just use edge at this point, Firefox is slower than christmas and Chrome is more of a data scraper than browser at this point.
 
I see no reason to use a proprietary browser of any sort - why would I want to support that when there are better alternatives? Not to mention that Opera and many others are basically all using Chromium under the hood anyway. Firefox is the preferred browser for many reasons (including being some of the only major ones to stand against de-facto Chromium/Blink being the only thing that matters as opposed to web standards, is free/libre, extensible, and noob to guru usable etc), but failing that I'd choose one of the open source Chromium based browsers if need be.
 
RanceJustice said:
I see no reason to use a proprietary browser of any sort - why would I want to support that when there are better alternatives? Not to mention that Opera and many others are basically all using Chromium under the hood anyway. Firefox is the preferred browser for many reasons (including being some of the only major ones to stand against de-facto Chromium/Blink being the only thing that matters as opposed to web standards, is free/libre, extensible, and noob to guru usable etc), but failing that I'd choose one of the open source Chromium based browsers if need be.
The problem with Firefox is its SLOW, and it crashes constantly. I have it installed but I barely use it because it crashes 20 times an hour, everything makes it crash. I have 3-4 tabs open max, and one single adblock extension. Not exactly a power user and that thing is crash city.
 
LigTasm said:
The problem with Firefox is its SLOW, and it crashes constantly.
I don't use FF much these days but I used to use it as my main. If it's crashing constantly, there's probably something else wrong with your computer.
 
RanceJustice said:
I see no reason to use a proprietary browser of any sort - why would I want to support that when there are better alternatives?
Opera GX is supposed to be a "gaming browser."
GX Control: What gives Opera GX some of its gamer-focused functionality is GX Control, which allows you to limit the performance of the browser itself. This includes placing limits on the browser’s bandwidth, RAM, and CPU usage. So if you need to run the browser while you are running a game, you can have the browser run without compromising your gaming performance. GX Control also identifies if any particular tab is consuming too much of your compute resources and lets you selectively kill it.

Which is a very interesting feature. It looks great and has a TON of themes and customization options. It can even control your PC RGB as you browse ;)
 
1_rick said:
I don't use FF much these days but I used to use it as my main. If it's crashing constantly, there's probably something else wrong with your computer.
I have it on a number of computer and my phone, I use it to carry my bookmarks since I can log in to it easily from any device. It crashes just the same on everything.
 
Opera always seemed like a boutique browser that never brought anything noteworthy to the table.

LigTasm said:
I have it on a number of computer and my phone, I use it to carry my bookmarks since I can log in to it easily from any device. It crashes just the same on everything.
I use Firefox as my main browser, on my Windows PCs and Android phones. It's not noticeably slower than Chrome or Edge and I can't even remember the last time it crashed. Do you have an example of a page that loads slow for you? I can't find a single page that doesn't load essentially instantly. If you're arguing about milliseconds, I'd rather stick with the better browser. Though I agree, Edge is better than Chrome if you absolutely have to use a Chromium browser.
 
