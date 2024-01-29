Would this setup be better than my current laptop?

Diablo2K
My laptop is about 4 years old and has a Intel i7 10750h CPU (6 core 12 thread at a max of 4.8ghz), 16gb of 2933mhz DDR4, Nvidia RTX2060 w/ 6gb dedicated memory. I am wanting to upgrade to a desktop. I have a pretty tight budget at the moment. I am currently using a 27" 1080p 144hz 1ms display. I would like to play AAA games at 1080p high settings or better. Currently the only game I have to play at lower settings is Starfield which I can play at medium settings and get about 45fps average. Lately my Laptop has been running pretty hot and thermal throttling most of the time and nothing I have done has helped it out.
What I am thinking of getting:
AMD Ryzen 5 5500 ($98)
B550 Mini ITX Motherboard ($100)
500 watt non modular PSU ($40)
Thermal Take Tower 100 Mini ITX Case ($100)
16gb DDR4 PC3200 Ram ($35)
Intel Arc 750 GPU ($190)
My current 2tb NVME SSD ($0)
I am looking at about $600 for everything on Amazon, I modified the stuff used in ETA Prime's Video that he says can do 1440p high settings in most AAA games. I am splurging a little the case and getting a cheaper CPU balanced out by a more expensive Mini ITX MB.
[edit] I ran some of the same benchmarks (3D Mark) as ETA Prime did in his video and the results say a lot. The results are almost 30% to 100% of an improvement.
