Man... it is interesting seeing other peopls opinions. Black and Whitee, Half-Life, and Shenmue were all fantastic games IMO.





It's hard for me to peg a worst game, I cannot think of any games that left that big of an impresesion on me. Recienlty, I would have to say Area 51. It got lots of hype and good reviews, and its utter shit, but it wasn't so bad that I would label it as the worst game ever. I think the worst game that I own is Civilazation III, but again I cannot label that the worst game ever. I don't like it, but lots of people love it. I think in the end I am going to have to give this award to Jet Moto 2 on PSX. The first Jet Moto was one of the best games ever, and Jet Moto 2 just sucked, but the suck was compounded by the fact that I so highly anticipated it.