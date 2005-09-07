I searched the net and searched looking for a list of the worst games ever but I wanted to know what "real" gamers here at [H] think is the worst game ever to be played by yourself and why.
Black and White:
The endless BS Peter M promised that would be in the final game are still nowhere in site.
The endless bugs
Crash saves
Cut scenes you couldn't avoid.
Other then the list stated above it was a fantastic idea.
