Worst Game Ever?

coffee33

I searched the net and searched looking for a list of the worst games ever but I wanted to know what "real" gamers here at [H] think is the worst game ever to be played by yourself and why.

Black and White:

The endless BS Peter M promised that would be in the final game are still nowhere in site.
The endless bugs
Crash saves
Cut scenes you couldn't avoid.

Other then the list stated above it was a fantastic idea.

Coffee
 
JonnyK

Black and White is definately not one of the worst games ever. Quite the opposite in fact. some of the worst games of all time include that really old ET game and some trucking across america game, something like that.
 
Menelmarar

Maybe not "worst" but most disappointing was Half-Life.

Had nothing new graphically over Far Cry or Doom3. Doom3 at least created an amazing atmosphere. Far Cry's ability to have many different ways to solve a level plus having all the amazing graphics and physics. Half-Life came way to late and brought nothing new or interesting to the table, completely run of the mill follow the straight narrow linear path FPS game, I couldn't even bring myself to finish the game it is so god awful boring.

CS:S is pretty fun occasionally though. Its the only thing that keeps me from regretting spending my money on it.
 
Draax

Daikatana (sp?) This game just plain sucked. It was hyped to be the next coming, and disappointed in every way imaginable.

I would say Deus Ex 2: Invisible war comes a close second. This game was full of bugs, and ran very poorly on the hardware that was available at the time. How can you come off, one of the best games every made, and choke so bad you make Chris Webber and the fab five look good.
 
Menelmarar

Draax said:
Daikatana (sp?) This game just plain sucked. It was hyped to be the next coming, and disappointed in every way imaginable.

I would say Deus Ex 2: Invisible war comes a close second. This game was full of bugs, and ran very poorly on the hardware that was available at the time. How can you come off, one of the best games every made, and choke so bad you make Chris Webber look good.
Agree to both of these, and would also like to add Unreal 2.....that was a total abomination. I forgot abou those.
 
Vildayyan2003

Without a doubt BY FAR the worst game all time is E.T. The Extra Terrestrial for the Atari. Literally hundreds of thousands of carts were burried in the desert when it was found out the game was bad, really, really, really bad. And thats fact, not myth! Man, it didn't even have an ending. :mad:
 
Master Ninja

Voting Daikatana. Not because it's the worst of all time (it wasn't), or because it was a good idea executed poorly (I'm looking at you, B&W), but because I have NEVER seen a game that failed to live up to it's own hype that badly. It's the worst because the marketing raised the bar so high that when the game tried to jump over it, it smacked it's face and landed on the pavement with broken limbs and blood oozing out it's ears.
 
Viper87227

Viper87227

Man... it is interesting seeing other peopls opinions. Black and Whitee, Half-Life, and Shenmue were all fantastic games IMO.


It's hard for me to peg a worst game, I cannot think of any games that left that big of an impresesion on me. Recienlty, I would have to say Area 51. It got lots of hype and good reviews, and its utter shit, but it wasn't so bad that I would label it as the worst game ever. I think the worst game that I own is Civilazation III, but again I cannot label that the worst game ever. I don't like it, but lots of people love it. I think in the end I am going to have to give this award to Jet Moto 2 on PSX. The first Jet Moto was one of the best games ever, and Jet Moto 2 just sucked, but the suck was compounded by the fact that I so highly anticipated it.
 
CHollman82

Its hard to say because a lot of the "games" I am thinking of can't even be called games in the traditional sense as there was no story, no goal, and no means of accomplishing anything.

You guys that are saying Half Life 2, Black and White, Unreal 2, Carmageddon, etc etc. must not have played many games, you have no idea how AMAZING all of those games are compared to some of the dismal garbage I have seen. In fact, I found it very odd that some of the best games ever (top 10% at least) made it into a thread titled "worst game ever" :confused:
 
OuTLaWzSm

Battlefield Vietnam poorly coded and engine is practically the same as BF42 a stellar classic. They just sucked our money from the hype of the original, everyone played U.S so teams were always off balance.
 
Joshua

Diakatana is a "game of the year" nominee compared to Sin and Secret Service, horrible games. Battlecruiser 2000AD should also place in top 5 of worst games ever, horrible and totally not fun.
 
Ba_Larry19

Any sequel to 2 Xtreame for the Playstation, in one review that I read the header was, "Bible camp is more fun than this game."
 
IceWindus

Zombies Revenge. My God, talk about a poorely coded and unfun POS.

Lineage II. Don't even get me started

Turok Rage Wars: Holy shit, me and my friend never hated a game so much so quickly

Unreal II. Boooooooooooooring...............
 
S1nF1xx

Halo for PC when it first came out.

Everyone raved about how Halo was the best game ever made so I had to play it.

I played for a few hours and there were a total of 2 different enemies the whole time. The big guys and the little guys. To Bungies credit some were different colors. :rolleyes:

There were i believe maybe 4 weapons, although I only remember 2.

The game is a total piece of shit. If that's the best game the Xbox has to offer I'm glad I don't play consoles.

Runners up:
Deus Ex 2. But after playing Halo I realized why it sucked so bad. FPS on consoles is an oxymoron. But still, how can you go from DE 1 to something as bad as DE2?

Red Faction 2. I like RF 1 because of the geomod or whatever they called it. The destructable terrain. But RF2 felt like those cheezey ass Sega arcade games that had the guns for the controllers. It was horrible.
 
Draax

Im not sure I would put Halo as the worst game ever. I mean saying Halo only has 2 -3 types of enemies, how many different types did Doom 3 have ? or even Half-life 2?

With the exception of the original Half-life I have never played an FPS with a better plot, imersive world, story telling experience, then Halo.
 
S1nF1xx

Draax said:
Im not sure I would put Halo as the worst game ever. I mean saying Halo only has 2 -3 types of enemies, how many different types did Doom 3 have ? or even Half-life 2?

With the exception of the original Half-life I have never played an FPS with a better plot, imersive world, story telling experience, then Halo.
It's called personal opinion. The game was reppetive, bland and lacking in every possible category IMO.

I hated Doom 3 to tears, but it wasn't as lame as the three I mentioned.
 
Draax

I realize that it is personal opinion, which is why I used "I" in my post.
 
Netrat33

Vildayyan2003 said:
Without a doubt BY FAR the worst game all time is E.T. The Extra Terrestrial for the Atari. Literally hundreds of thousands of carts were burried in the desert when it was found out the game was bad, really, really, really bad. And thats fact, not myth! Man, it didn't even have an ending. :mad:
Heh. Maybe I was too young to care but I remember liking it! :)

Something about falling in ditches and extendign your head to get out...whatever :D Cheese I'm sure now
 
Netrat33

UltraJounin said:
Bad Mojo: The Roach Game (Redux)
OH MY GOD Are you kidding?! That game is great! a classic and very innovative for it's time and STILL holds up today.
 
Netrat33

Septora Core - PC RPG mimicking console rpgs and very POORLY. So boring. Looked good though at the time.

Agreed with the poster saying people saying HL2, Doom3, Farcry, Halo. There are SO many more games worse than those no matter how you feel about those.
 
IceWindus

TheCommander said:
I'd say Shenmue was the worst game ever.
Shenmu: Do you know what happend that night?

Some asian: That.........night........nooooo I know, nothing.


ARRRRRGHHHHHHHH I still have nightmares!!!
 
kellog

Hunt the Wumpus - TI 99/4A
Where in the world is carmen san diego - Apple IIe/c
 
Hurin

Ultima VIII: Pagan.

Followed closely (if not surpassed in suck-age) by. . .

Ultima IX: Ascension
 
T0ddyH0oddy

Menelmarar said:
Maybe not "worst" but most disappointing was Half-Life.

Had nothing new graphically over Far Cry or Doom3. Doom3 at least created an amazing atmosphere. Far Cry's ability to have many different ways to solve a level plus having all the amazing graphics and physics. Half-Life came way to late and brought nothing new or interesting to the table, completely run of the mill follow the straight narrow linear path FPS game, I couldn't even bring myself to finish the game it is so god awful boring.

CS:S is pretty fun occasionally though. Its the only thing that keeps me from regretting spending my money on it.
That's really fucking cute.
 
accidentalsuccess

ahhh hunt the wumpus. . .guessing with 1 shot.

ugh.

I think i agree with that one.

For PC, I'd have to go with Pool of Radiance, Ruins of Myth Drannor. Horrific bugs and even after patching (sorta) still kinda sucked.
 
somecallmeTim

somecallmeTim

Any game based on a movie... they all pretty much suck. No "all" of them, some are entertaining for a period of time, but.... well, you know what I mean.

Peace,
Tim
 
CHollman82

This thread is a joke, most of you guys are listing either really good, or relatively good games compared to a lot of others. If Halo and Half Life 2 and Deus Ex and Red Faction are the worst games you have played you know nothing of the history of gaming. The thread isn't called "worst game released in the last two years". If you want to see some piss poor excuses for digital entertainment (I won't even call them games) go look at the ROM pit at somethingawful.com
 
Master Ninja

^^ Two problems with that. First, people are listing games that they've played themselves. I'm sure ET is a really crappy game, but I've never played it so I can't actually comment on how bad it is. Second, a lot of people confuse "games that are bad" with "games they don't like".

Netrat33 said:
Heh. Maybe I was too young to care but I remember liking it! :)

Something about falling in ditches and extendign your head to get out...whatever :D Cheese I'm sure now
So YOU'RE the one!

I'm also adding X-COM: Apocalypse to the list. Horrible interface, mind-numbingly boring, incredibly difficult, and not only that, it's the follow up to X-COM: UFO Defense, hands-down one of the best games ever made. Apocalypse is the red-headed stepchild of that family.
 
Menelmarar

Master Ninja said:
a lot of people confuse "games that are bad" with "games they don't like".
Very good point, little hard to discern that when personal opinion interferes.
 
darknite

Gyromite for the nes
you had to have two controllers to do anything int hat game
either that or i jsut didnt know how to make it for one
but hey....i was like under 10 y/o
Yall remember those Dragon Warrior days, and Gauntlet...i loved that game
 
