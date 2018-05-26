



The Farm 51 has announced that it is working on a brand new first-person shooter, called World War 3. World War 3 is a multiplayer military FPS set in a modern, global conflict. In order to celebrate this announcement, the team released a teaser trailer that you can watch below.



World War 3 is said to feature strong teamplay, national armed forces, real locations, full body awareness, and a versatile customization system that will all contribute to the authenticity of the modern combat experience, and will be enhanced by other essential elements such as a robust ballistic system, advanced armors and life-like weapons.



The game is produced in cooperation with military R&D centers and consultants, and promises to show the consequences of every battle in the context of a global war campaign on a strategic war map.