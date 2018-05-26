World War 3

B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
4,030


The Farm 51 has announced that it is working on a brand new first-person shooter, called World War 3. World War 3 is a multiplayer military FPS set in a modern, global conflict. In order to celebrate this announcement, the team released a teaser trailer that you can watch below.

World War 3 is said to feature strong teamplay, national armed forces, real locations, full body awareness, and a versatile customization system that will all contribute to the authenticity of the modern combat experience, and will be enhanced by other essential elements such as a robust ballistic system, advanced armors and life-like weapons.

The game is produced in cooperation with military R&D centers and consultants, and promises to show the consequences of every battle in the context of a global war campaign on a strategic war map.
 
delita

delita

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Mar 10, 2014
Messages
1,847
owcraftsman said:
PC only has peaked my interest for sure I'm done with COD and Battlefield +1 Flogger23m
Click to expand...

Yeah I like when I see PC only for sure. I'm even OK with them going console *AFTER* but it changes everything knowing the game was developed for PC first and console as an afterthought, since it's usually the OPPOSITE 99% of the time.
 
D

Drexion

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 14, 2004
Messages
1,491
Can they even copyright or trademark the phrase "World War 3" ? If another company creates a game with 'world war 3' in the title, the courts will side with 'can't trademark such a generic already widely used phrase'. Of course I'm not a lawyer so I have no idea what I'm talking about.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
36,233
The Farm 51 doesn't have a good track record, although their last game Get Even was well received. I'm still interested in seeing some gameplay. Will probably be fully revealed at E3 in the coming weeks.
 
B

Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
4,030
ss_2c6df6f653d696fd1f767ac919cd6489c0b0f0c4.jpg


ss_87084682b5fa73733d40e68e70846f70436c12a8.jpg


ss_7de403e6556a77f4f40c8aa5b62e970de3bc6304.jpg


ss_db57752ade8f456be29b2b8e6f4d18d8226179a9.jpg
 
C

Comixbooks

Fully [H]
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
20,042
Not really familiar with Farm 51 so I did a quick search they are the company behind the Painkiller series which I never tried out.
I'm sure the entire studio has changed since then.
 
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
36,233
Comixbooks said:
Not really familiar with Farm 51 so I did a quick search they are the company behind the Painkiller series which I never tried out.
I'm sure the entire studio has changed since then.
Click to expand...
No, The Farm 51 was only responsible for the horrible remake Hell & Damnation. Painkiller was originally made by People Can Fly, Adrian Chmielarz' original company before he left and formed The Astronauts.
 
  • Like
Reactions: SoFGR
like this
Armenius

Armenius

Extremely [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
36,233
Looks exactly like Battlefield 4 to me. I couldn't discern any of that so-called realistic weapon behavior and handling from the video that is supposed to set this title apart.
 
G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,756
its about time a game challenged battlefield. if two battlefield style games are competing for the player base, we will get a better game. so many shitty early access games coming out, this one actually looks solid.
 
S

Seventyfive

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 14, 2004
Messages
1,347
I am so stoked on this game coming out, was pretty bummed I couldn't buy EA this monday. There was a rumor going around we could buy it in conjunction with the Gamescom release.
 
G

Gabe3

2[H]4U
Joined
May 23, 2006
Messages
3,756
brennok said:
Have they said how many players in a match?
Click to expand...
the q and a above has pretty much every answer you can think of.

Q: How big are the battles going to be? 32vs32?

A: As big as it's fun to play, but we're currently aiming at 32, 48 and 64 player map variants
 
B

brennok

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2006
Messages
1,402
Gabe3 said:
the q and a above has pretty much every answer you can think of.

Q: How big are the battles going to be? 32vs32?

A: As big as it's fun to play, but we're currently aiming at 32, 48 and 64 player map variants
Click to expand...

Thanks, I must have missed it when I scrolled over it when it was first posted.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top