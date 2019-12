yes. i believe germany is the next ships to be released given the Bismark is the most well known ship from the Atlantic side of the war.





as far as the warspite goes, unless you get it through humble bundle for a dollar, i highly suggest you do not buy the ship, it's a piece of crap and sadly made no sense why they moved it from tier 4 to tier 6.









Omaha's a beast, just don't mount the 3rd hull upgrade.. the loss of the 2 gun's and 2 torps hurts it so badly.. cleaveland takes a while to get use to because the arc on the rounds is just insane.. trying to shoot at a full speed cruiser 12km or further you have to lead it so just the tip of the bow is on screen. ships a beast though and the Pensacola is even more fun just requires a different play style. although i'm posting this to deaf ears since you've probably already used both ships in closed beta so i'll just leave this here for those that are newer players that see the thread.

