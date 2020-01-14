Wix vs Squarespace vs ????

    Nebell

    Nebell [H]ard|Gawd

    So I'm trying to create my own photography site. Or rather, I have created one and in my not so humble opinion, it looks gorgeous in 4k :)
    However, as soon as I look at it from 1080p or 1440p it looks a bit zoomed in, which I don't like but I could live with it.
    What I don't like at all is that the mobile page. It's too ugly for my liking. And I think I have grasped Wix enough to understand how to customize pretty much everything about it.

    Anyone here with more experience who could give me some pointers?
     
    modi123

    modi123 [H]ardness Supreme

    not overly familiar with wix, but read up their 'responsive' design.
     
    millarman

    millarman n00b

    Neither - WordPress!
     
