Wix vs Squarespace vs ????

So I'm trying to create my own photography site. Or rather, I have created one and in my not so humble opinion, it looks gorgeous in 4k However, as soon as I look at it from 1080p or 1440p it looks a bit zoomed in, which I don't like but I could live with it. What I don't like at all is that the mobile page. It's too ugly for my liking. And I think I have grasped Wix enough to understand how to customize pretty much everything about it. Anyone here with more experience who could give me some pointers?