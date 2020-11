I want to make my photography a full time job

So I might put an update here since it's been over a year.I probably got quite lucky, but I have a second job as a motorsport photographer now. It's not year-round since motorsport season only lasts about 6 months in Sweden, but it's decent income and it's quite fun to do! Not to mention that I get the chance to take my own car to the track and get trashed by Porsches and formula cars, lol.What I did was put an ad online that I'm an amateur photographer with a good camera looking to shoot some free work for people. This was done after I made this thread but during its activity (April/May 2019).I got contacted in early May 2019 by a guy who asked me to come and shoot their motorsport event. It was only a few days' notice and the place was rather far away (and I had to travel somewhere else that day) so I said that I can't.Fast forward some 3 weeks later and he again sends me a message asking if I can come to their June event. I said "sure thing, but I never photographed motorsport. I know nothing about it but I can look at some youtube videos and show up in exchange for travel expenses".They agreed and I showed up, took a bunch of photos, went home, edited them, and sent them. They had more photographers that day but said that they like my photos most and asked how much I want per event. My first paid photography job!Fast forward to 2020. Covid and all, it didn't slow down the motorsport season in Sweden (thanks to no lockdown). I show up and start photographing for the same guys and on one event, one of the drivers who bought a few photos got so impressed that he recommended me to a big (probably the largest) motorsport organizer here.Of course, I had to show up and do some free stuff, but even they got impressed and asked me to show up at their events. These guys are a bit cheap and not really willing to pay more than travel expenses, so I said that I'll show up when I have free time. They want me on their team next year but I just got recruited by yet another team (the third one) who want me to be their action photographer (honestly asides from panning my photos are nothing special, I have tons to learn about photographing and editing stationary cars). These guys are also not paying anything extra (yet, or so they say), but they are paying my expenses to travel all over Scandinavia, so that's sweet!I suddenly feel wanted by a lot of organizers. And this has led to the first one (the guys who first contacted me) increasing my pay by 30% for the next season (2021) and another 25% for 2022.2020 has been a crappy year for most people, but for me, it's been a rather good year.The only downside is I got through a looooooooooooooot of lenses. I had Sony 70-200 f2.8 GM but I sold it. Kinda regret it now. A lot of my photos are taken with 135mm f1.8 GM and I absolutely love that lens. I don't really need a longer reach since it's extremely sharp on A7R IV, but I often miss 50-70, so I bought 24-70 f2.8 Sigma.I currently own Sigma 24-70 f2.8 Art, Sony 135mm f1.8 GM, and Sigma 100-400 f4.5-5.6 Contemporary, and a bunch of ND/PL filters that are worth their weight in gold for slow shutter speed panning. I might get rid of Sigma 100-400 as I'm not happy with its autofocus and that f-stop. I hate ISO above 320. I would love to get my hands on a 300mm F4 for Sony.It's however getting a bit tough managing my full-time job and having to take days off to visit the events. So far my colleagues have been very understanding and let me take days off all over the 6-months period, but I don't want to push my luck too much. Gotta balance things.I still have my website at www.nox.pictures but I took UnknownSouljers approach to design and made it as minimalistic as possible. I don't really need it, it's mostly for my clients so they can easily log in and access their photos.Anyway, thanks for reading, maybe this will inspire someone