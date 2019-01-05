I want to make my photography a full time job

Nebell
But everyone is asking for a wedding photographer.. damn it.
I have never done weddings and I'm shit scared that I will mess up because at weddings you only get one chance and everyone is expecting that perfect spot. Fail and your potential career as a photographer is over.
I'm going to document a friends 30th birthday, that will be the closest to "wedding photography" I dare getting to.
