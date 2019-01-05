I want to make my photography a full time job

Before you sell the 12-24 (if you decide to go that route) experiment with getting ultra close and shooting ultra wide. Obviously the look isn't for everyone, but having it as a tool is very useful, as frankly most people don't have the tool (and therefore ability) to do it. If it's not a look that you want to be part of your style, then I understand.



We've discussed this before, but I generally prefer primes. However the 16-35mm and 70-200mm still find their usefulness for what I do (mostly for video or events). I just generally don't feel like the 24-70mm/24-105mm is particularly useful, which is ironic as people look at it as "the" general purpose zoom. I'd rather shoot on 35mm or 50mm all day than shoot on a midrange zoom. I bring this up just because you're about to unload all your f/4 zooms. It might be worth your time to experiment, especially considering you really like Sigma's 35mm prime (in my bag I have a 28mm, 35mm, 55mm, 85mm. I probably won't bother with a 135mm, and I'll eventually get another 70-200mm, it's just not a priority for the type of shooting I generally do. I shoot video on a crop frame camera so my 10-18mm is sufficient, which is roughly 16-28mm. If I shot video on FF then I'd move to the 16-35mm f/2.8 GM for sure).



If you go Trinity zoom it's not a bad choice at all. Just preference. The entire GM line in general is some really nice glass.



===



Wix isn't bad at all. You can make really good sites out of it.



Here is the deal: Squarespace is like the Apple of websites in the sense that it looks really good and is incredibly easy to use. You can transfer your website to any theme with zero issues because the backend is programmed that way. However, their themes are limited in number and you can't customize everything to be exactly the way you want. If you're okay with that, I would say it requires the least amount of effort to get something that looks good. You can checkout my site. I haven't really updated it in a long while as for me it's just there to validate me and what I do. Most of my work doesn't get posted or placed in public.



Wix is kind of between Squarespace and Wordpress to me. It does have a lot more customization options, and allows more granule control over each element. If you decide to choose a different theme though, you have to start over. This is the part that's a pain. It's also harder to get a site that looks really good out of the box without a good amount of time spent and customization.



If you're looking for other specific critique, I would say: clean up your about page. I wouldn't list your gear at all. If people want that info they probably don't know enough about the field to know it doesn't matter. You want them to be impressed with your work, not impressed with your equipment. Your about section should really be about your experience, style, and maybe some personal stuff that shows your personality.



I would eliminate any sections of your galleries that are 1-2 photos. Try to show at least 6 per. Take those down until you're ready to fill them. But like I said before: your work is solid. The look is consistent. And the work is big and upfront for clients to see so all of that is good stuff. You also are showing ONE type of photography which is definitely what you should do. At least in terms of all your main work.