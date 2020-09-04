Witcher 3 getting a Free Ray Tracing update from CDPR.

We’re working on the next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt!Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements —and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as a