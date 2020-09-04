Witcher 3 getting a Free Ray Tracing update from CDPR.

My favorite game developer does again, blowing my expectations. They are doing a Visual Upgrade (including Ray Tracing) for next generation consoles and PC.
Free for current owners:
https://thewitcher.com/en/news/32792/the-witcher-3-wild-hunt-is-coming-to-the-next-generation
Ray Tracing is obviously taking off in a big way, and man does CDPR deliver value after the purchase.We’re working on the next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt!
Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.
The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.