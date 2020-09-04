Witcher 3 getting a Free Ray Tracing update from CDPR.

My favorite game developer does again, blowing my expectations. They are doing a Visual Upgrade (including Ray Tracing) for next generation consoles and PC.

Free for current owners:

https://thewitcher.com/en/news/32792/the-witcher-3-wild-hunt-is-coming-to-the-next-generation

We’re working on the next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt!

Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.

The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Ray Tracing is obviously taking off in a big way, and man does CDPR deliver value after the purchase.
 
Wow, that's pretty awesome, but what about DLSS support too? I've never seen a game support one RTX without DLSS, just the other way around. I picked up the whole series several month ago on Steam on a sale and have yet to play them yet.
 
T4rd said:
Wow, that's pretty awesome, but what about DLSS support too? I've never seen a game support one RTX without DLSS, just the other way around. I picked up the whole series several month ago on Steam on a sale and have yet to play them yet.
you are probably getting rtx because consoles are going to have it. Not many developers are going to go out of their way to do dlss first. If it comes it will be later than sooner.
 
NKD said:
getting rtx because consoles are going to have it
The consoles don't have RTX, because that's an Nvidia technology, just like they don't have DLSS.

And as cool as RT for TW3 is, if it doesn't come with DLSS, it had better be extremely well optimized!
 
NKD said:
you are probably getting rtx because consoles are going to have it. Not many developers are going to go out of their way to do dlss first. If it comes it will be later than sooner.
I wonder if it will even be RTX then on PC and not some software/engine or hardware agnostic version of ray tracing like the consoles will be using.
 
