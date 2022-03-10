Windows drivers for Steam Deck now available

Valve announced that Windows drivers for the GPU, WiFi, and Bluetooth are now available. Audio drivers are still being worked on, so speakers and the 3.5mm jack will not provide audio in Windows. You can still get audio with a USB-C or Bluetooth device.Currently, you can only choose to do a full install of Windows 10. Windows 11 requires a new BIOS that will be released soon. They also state that they are working on letting you dual boot with the Deck so you can run Windows next to SteamOS in the future.News:Support page for Windows:There is also now a page with a recovery image and steps to restore SteamOS if you choose to go back to factory defaults.