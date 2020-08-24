Windows 95 is 25 Years Old Today!!!

stinger608
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Sep 13, 2009
- Messages
- 5,525
Yeppers, today, August 24th 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the release of Windows 95.
Wow, just doesn't seem that long ago. I remember having just purchased an amazing Packard Bell system that had a Pentium chip running 8 megs of ram......8 megs not 8 gigs. LOL
Was rocking some of the new games out and could run Quake 2 without any issues
Happen to catch an article on The Verge that reminded me of this big milestone.
Here's a video of the Microsoft Windows 95 launch.
This was the start of the Windows Start Menu and look how far it has came since the launch of Windows 95, 25 years ago today!!!!!
Couldn't have been a better song for the launch in the day.
