Windows 7 Key

Long story short I have a few old computers that I have been tinkering around with just for fun. I thought I’d install older versions of Windows on them to play around with or even try to get a retro gaming machine going.





Windows 98se

Pentium 200mhz

ASUS TXP4-X mobo

64mb SDRAM

Random 16mb PCI video card



Windows XP

Pentium 4 2.8ghz – non HT Socket 478

ASUS P4S533 mobo

2GB DDR RAM

AGP-BFG 6600GT OC



Windows 7 Home Premium x86

E4500

ASUS PG5Z-MX mobo

2GB DDR2 RAM

128gb SSD

Galaxy GT610 1gb PCIE



Everything was going fine until I was working on the Windows 7 pc. I found a key laying around but it turns out it wasn’t a retail key, but an OEM one that installed fine, but failed activation.



Anyone know of any LEGIT ways I can buy a valid CD KEY for Windows 7 at a decent price? Just sticks. The whole Idea was to use old hardware/software/ keys that I had and try not to spend too much money on this project. I was thinking about not activating windows on this machine but I’m not too sure how limited Windows would be unactivated for an extended period of time. Or I suppose I could bite the bullet and buy a RETAIL version of Windows 10 since I’d be spending money anyways getting a new key. That way I could transfer that key to another computer years later if it came to it.



Any thoughts?