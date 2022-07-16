Windows 12

earnolmartin said: Considering all of the sound driver and sound issues in general in Windows 10/11, I can't wait... Realtek audio drivers were so much better back in the day when the entire package was 250MB+ with Realtek Audio Control console bundled with the drivers packed full of features such as "Loudness Equalization" and EQ features. Windows Store? Hahahaha, what a joke. I shouldn't have to use that pile of **** to install additional apps that should come packed with the drivers. Seriously, install the drivers in Windows 7, and look at how much more you get over Win10/11. I don't know what Microsoft is smoking, but Windows 10/11 is horrible compared to Windows 7. Sound drivers and limited functionality in 10/11 remind me of sound configuration in Linux. Sound in Linux is very limited and basic when compared to what we "had" in Windows previously. At this point, I don't even want to build a new PC because all of the new ones I've built require Windows 10+ (for gaming anyways... can't game very well in Linux with modern games), and you cannot get the sound to be as perfect as it was in Win7. Guess I'll stick with my x370 chipset and run both 7/10 so I can experience the best and worst of each... Sad state of the world as things continue to get worse. New products suck, quality is poor, testing is non-existent, things are extremely buggy and experimental... yep, this is much better than back in the day... Click to expand...

Do you have anything to back up this incoherent rambling? Sounds more like you had one bad experience with one driver for one piece of hardware and it was easier for you to blame Windows instead of your own incompetence.I refurbish computers for people on a regular basis. When I install a new OS on there I give them a choice of Windows 10 or Windows 11. These computers are usually older, so I also explain that a bypass will be needed if they choose 11. Most still choose 11. Consequently, I now have experience installing Windows 11 on a very wide range of hardware including some truly old hardware (15+ year-old Core2-era hardware, etc). I also have Windows 11 installed on almost every computer I personally own now, which includes new, old, and very old computers. I've been able to get sound working on every single computer so far, as long as it at least has Vista 64 drivers (Any hardware from the XP era that never at least got Vista drivers is out of luck, and that is where the true compatibility threshold for Windows 11 is).I also have a personal preference for Creative Sound cards, primary their older X-Fi line, with most of those cards between 12-16 years old at this point. The only time in recent memory that there was any driver issue whatsoever was when the Windows 10 1903 update came out (Spring 2019), when MS changed some things that broke the Creative driver. A new driver was released within a week, despite the age of the cards, and everything was great again. Never had a single issue with Windows 11.Give me an example of where a sound device will have "limited functionality in 10/11", because I'm not encountering this.If a specific driver requires you to go into the app store to download a control panel or other utility for that driver, that is something the manufacturer chose to do, not something that is required of all Windows 10/11 drivers. I can't think of a single sound device in any computer I have that requires that. If you are convinced that the Windows 7 driver was better then you can try installing the Windows 7 driver in Windows 11. Again, in most cases Windows 11 can use drivers (64-bit) meant for Windows 10, Windows 8/8.1, Windows 7, and even Windows Vista.