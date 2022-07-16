Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 18,562
Microsoft is reportedly returning to its old scheme of one major Windows release every three years and new features in the interim, which could mean Windows 12 is on the horizon for 2024.
Redmond now plans to “ship 'major' versions of the Windows client every three years, with the next release currently scheduled for 2024, three years after Windows 11 shipped in 2021,” according to Windows Central's Zac Bowden(Opens in a new window), who has an excellent track record when it comes to these things.
In addition to the three-year cycle, Bowden says the OS development team is instituting “Moments” along the product cycle where they’ll drop new features into released versions of Windows every few months, “up to four times a year.” This suggests that the “Sun Valley 3” update, originally expected for the fall of 2023, is unlikely to appear, though “it's unclear if Microsoft intends to increment the Windows 11 version number to ‘23H2,'" Bowden says
https://www.pcmag.com/news/windows-...portedly-changes-os-release-schedule?amp=true
https://www.windowscentral.com/soft...se-every-three-years-feature-drops-in-between
https://www.gizbot.com/amphtml/computer/news/windows-12-release-date-news-features-leaks-081730.html
Just got a blip of it from Kim Komandos tech show that its announced. 2024
Redmond now plans to “ship 'major' versions of the Windows client every three years, with the next release currently scheduled for 2024, three years after Windows 11 shipped in 2021,” according to Windows Central's Zac Bowden(Opens in a new window), who has an excellent track record when it comes to these things.
In addition to the three-year cycle, Bowden says the OS development team is instituting “Moments” along the product cycle where they’ll drop new features into released versions of Windows every few months, “up to four times a year.” This suggests that the “Sun Valley 3” update, originally expected for the fall of 2023, is unlikely to appear, though “it's unclear if Microsoft intends to increment the Windows 11 version number to ‘23H2,'" Bowden says
https://www.pcmag.com/news/windows-...portedly-changes-os-release-schedule?amp=true
https://www.windowscentral.com/soft...se-every-three-years-feature-drops-in-between
https://www.gizbot.com/amphtml/computer/news/windows-12-release-date-news-features-leaks-081730.html
Just got a blip of it from Kim Komandos tech show that its announced. 2024
Last edited: