Windows 11: incompatible drivers prevent using Memory integrity

P

peppergomez

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Sep 15, 2011
Messages
1,306
Hey all,

Just upgraded to Win 11. I see that in Device Security>Core Isolation I cannot enable Memory Integrity due to driver compatibility. When I review the incompatible drivers list it's mainly those from Logitech and Phase One (Capture One photo editing software)



https://support.microsoft.com/en-us...ntegrity-0b7ae567-74de-ee03-1030-9e6fe0d6f4b6

Instructions suggest trying to update via Windows Update or driver manufacturer. I've been doing Windows updates and that hasn't fixed it. Do I need to email Phase One and Logitech to ask about this?

drivers.png


Thanks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top