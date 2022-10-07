Windows 11: incompatible drivers prevent using Memory integrity

Hey all,Just upgraded to Win 11. I see that in Device Security>Core Isolation I cannot enable Memory Integrity due to driver compatibility. When I review the incompatible drivers list it's mainly those from Logitech and Phase One (Capture One photo editing software)Instructions suggest trying to update via Windows Update or driver manufacturer. I've been doing Windows updates and that hasn't fixed it. Do I need to email Phase One and Logitech to ask about this?Thanks.