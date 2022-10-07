Windows 11: incompatible drivers prevent using Memory integrity

peppergomez
Hey all,
Just upgraded to Win 11. I see that in Device Security>Core Isolation I cannot enable Memory Integrity due to driver compatibility. When I review the incompatible drivers list it's mainly those from Logitech and Phase One (Capture One photo editing software)
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us...ntegrity-0b7ae567-74de-ee03-1030-9e6fe0d6f4b6
Instructions suggest trying to update via Windows Update or driver manufacturer. I've been doing Windows updates and that hasn't fixed it. Do I need to email Phase One and Logitech to ask about this?
Thanks.
