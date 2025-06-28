Windows 11 25H2 announced

How easy is it to move to Windows 11, version 25H2? As easy as a quick restart if you're on version 24H2! Today, Windows 11, version 25H2 became available to the Windows Insider community, in advance of broader availability planned for the second half of 2025. Click to expand...

Windows 11, version 24H2 and version 25H2 use a shared servicing branch. Here's what this means for your update experience.



New features we develop for Windows 11, version 25H2 are part of the version 24H2 branch. When the new code is complete, we include it in the monthly LCUs for Windows 11, version 24H2 in a Disabled state. Think of it as having the new feature code slowly staged on devices running version 24H2—yet another reason to stay up to date with monthly Windows updates!



The code remains disabled on the device until it receives the eKB. The eKB changes flags in the staged code from Disabled to Enabled. When you restart the device, the new features become enabled, and you're officially on Windows 11, version 25H2!

Looks like we finally have some major details on Windows 11 25H2. Probably the most noteworthy detail is that it will share the same source code as 24H2, and updating from 24H2 to 25H2 will occur via a tiny enablement package. This would be similar to the relationship between 22H2 and 23H2, where the two also shared the same source code, both received the same updates, and updating from 22H2 to 23H2 just required the enablment package. This means that the underlying system requirements won't be changing. It also means that even if you installed 24H2 using a requirements bypass, you should be able to update to 25H2 easily since the enablement package doesn't re-check requirements. Unlike moving from 23H2 to 24H2, which would require an in-place upgrade and another requirements bypass on an unsupported system.But while that's all good stuff from a compatibility perspective, it also means that 25H2 will likely be a fairly minor feature update overall. Anyone who was hoping for a Windows 12 or huge under-the-hood changes will probably have to wait until next year at the earliest.25H2 is currently being tested on the Dev Insider channel, using 26200 build numbers. The Dev channel changed to this build number a few months back, but it's only now been confirmed as 25H2.