Windows 11 25H2 announced

Looks like we finally have some major details on Windows 11 25H2. Probably the most noteworthy detail is that it will share the same source code as 24H2, and updating from 24H2 to 25H2 will occur via a tiny enablement package. This would be similar to the relationship between 22H2 and 23H2, where the two also shared the same source code, both received the same updates, and updating from 22H2 to 23H2 just required the enablment package. This means that the underlying system requirements won't be changing. It also means that even if you installed 24H2 using a requirements bypass, you should be able to update to 25H2 easily since the enablement package doesn't re-check requirements. Unlike moving from 23H2 to 24H2, which would require an in-place upgrade and another requirements bypass on an unsupported system.

But while that's all good stuff from a compatibility perspective, it also means that 25H2 will likely be a fairly minor feature update overall. Anyone who was hoping for a Windows 12 or huge under-the-hood changes will probably have to wait until next year at the earliest.

25H2 is currently being tested on the Dev Insider channel, using 26200 build numbers. The Dev channel changed to this build number a few months back, but it's only now been confirmed as 25H2.

https://techcommunity.microsoft.com...get-ready-for-windows-11-version-25h2/4426437
How easy is it to move to Windows 11, version 25H2? As easy as a quick restart if you're on version 24H2! Today, Windows 11, version 25H2 became available to the Windows Insider community, in advance of broader availability planned for the second half of 2025.
Windows 11, version 24H2 and version 25H2 use a shared servicing branch. Here's what this means for your update experience.

New features we develop for Windows 11, version 25H2 are part of the version 24H2 branch. When the new code is complete, we include it in the monthly LCUs for Windows 11, version 24H2 in a Disabled state. Think of it as having the new feature code slowly staged on devices running version 24H2—yet another reason to stay up to date with monthly Windows updates!

The code remains disabled on the device until it receives the eKB. The eKB changes flags in the staged code from Disabled to Enabled. When you restart the device, the new features become enabled, and you're officially on Windows 11, version 25H2!
installed 2 min ago.

I wonder whether this update messes with WiFi adapters like the update to 24H2 did. I encountered the problem on a number of customer machines to varying degrees as well as my own laptop.
 
Judging by the current version of the knowledge base article for 24H2 it seems they are fewer game-related issues listed, so hopefully 25H2 doesn't bring any new issues.
 
GotNoRice said:
Looks like we finally have some major details on Windows 11 25H2. Probably the most noteworthy detail is that it will share the same source code as 24H2, and updating from 24H2 to 25H2 will occur via a tiny enablement package. T
Good. That means less work clearing out the bloat. Hopefully tweaks done to 2H24 will remain in place.
 
Isn't 25H2 the one that's introducing the newer Start Menu with grouped smaller tiles and the ability to turn off "recommended"? I know at least one of the upcoming big updates does.
At this point, that's one of the few gripes I even have. "Recommended" has been wasting a ton of space forever, and that extra space would be nice for some additional folder-style shortcut groups.
 
pendragon1 said:
yeah got nothin like that yet. it must be in a canary build, im only on dev.
To me, that would pretty much eliminate most of my gripes with Windows 11...which aren't that numerous anymore to begin with. I hate "Recommended," still having both Settings/Control Panel, and MS's newer desktop apps like Outlook. Of those things, "Recommended" is the only thing that's any better in Windows 10.
 
#1 thing I want is the ability to edit what's in the abbreviated menu that pops up when you right click on a file. Like if I could I'd move all the stuff about pinning to start or quick access to the full/"show more options" menu and add some of the 7-zip options to the short menu.

The new start menu looks like a minor improvement. I don't scroll through the full list of apps all that much, so saving one click for all apps isn't a big deal to me. Either I pin it or I just start typing int he search box most of the time.
 
At this point I actually have my Windows 11 Start Menu pretty dialed in minus that giant/stupid recommended section. That's really what I'd like to be rid of. You can already organize your pins into folders, so I have folders for gaming apps, streaming sites/apps, MSOffice, and Adobe CC. Other items like email, weather, browsers, etc. that I use all the time are pinned by themselves. I don't really even need to change anything about that minus the huge chunk of real estate being wasted below my apps.

Well, that and I wish I could rename and put UWP apps in folders like everything else. You can organize them as pins, but nowhere else. It's like they live in their own little world where they're just floating in your "All" section and they can't be organized or renamed.
 
Being stuck with the system's interpretation of categories is pretty wack, but being able to finally purge "recommended" is a godsend. Maybe there will be some registry edits that'll allow you to customize things further.
 
I'm using OpenShell on my win11 laptop that resembling win 7 start menu. I never liked the win10 menu and the win 11 menu. Maybe these changes will be an improvement.
 
